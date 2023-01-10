‘Superstar Title Was Given Only For THIS VETERAN.. Others Won't Get It’: Actor Mohan Opens Up!

For
the
past
few
weeks,
the
debate
about
who
will
be
the
next
superstar
has
been
going
viral
on
the
internet.
In
this
case,
actor
Mike
Mohan
expressed
his
opinion
about
the
title
of
superstar.
Mohan
made
his
debut
as
a
hero
with
the
1977
Kannada
film
Kokila.
He
made
his
Tamil
debut
with
the
movie
Moodu
Pani,
and
was
celebrated
as
a
Vellivizha
hero
after
that.
If
Ilayaraja's
music
and
SPB's
voice
are
there
in
a
film,
Mohan
will
appear
in
it.
The
man
who
mesmerized
music
fans
with
his
performance
was
called
Mike
Mohan.
Now
after
a
long
break,
he
is
playing
the
hero
in
the
film
Hara.
In
this
case,
Mohan
has
made
an
active
comment
about
the
title
of
the
next
superstar,
which
has
been
buzzing
in
Kollywood
for
the
past
few
days.
Vijay
starrer
Varisu
is
releasing
on
11th.
Ajith's
Thunivu
is
releasing
on
the
same
day
as
a
rival
to
Varisu.
Meanwhile,
speaking
at
the
music
launch
of
Varisu,
Sarathkumar
said,
"Vijay
is
the
next
superstar,
I
had
said
this
at
the
success
of
Suriya
Vamsam".
It
went
viral
on
social
media
and
created
a
debate
among
fans.
Mohan
also
expressed
his
opinion
on
this.
Earlier,
Varisu
producer
Dil
Raju
had
said
that
Vijay
is
the
number
one
actor
in
Kollywood
and
there
was
a
controversy.
After
that,
Bismi,
a
film
journalist
said
"Vijay
is
the
real
superstar
and
Rajini
was
a
former
superstar".
Mohan,
who
have
talked
about
this
said,
"The
title
is
only
for
Rajini..
Rajini
sir
is
a
Superstar,
that
title
was
given
to
him.
The
success
of
the
film
is
in
the
hands
of
the
director."
Mohan
has
said
that
if
the
story
of
the
film
is
good,
he
will
continue
acting.
Mohan
attended
the
inauguration
ceremony
of
a
small
theater
with
state-of-the-art
technology
at
a
private
college
in
Thirumalayam
area
of
Coimbatore
district.
Then
he
shared
various
information
about
the
film
industry
with
the
students.
Mohan's
statement
that
the
title
of
Superstar
belongs
only
to
Rajini
has
once
again
created
a
debate.