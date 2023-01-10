‘Superstar Title Was Given Only For THIS VETERAN.. Others Won't Get It’: Actor Mohan Opens Up!

Mike Mohan, celebrated by his fans as the silver jubilee hero, is back as a hero.

For the past few weeks, the debate about who will be the next superstar has been going viral on the internet. In this case, actor Mike Mohan expressed his opinion about the title of superstar.

Mohan made his debut as a hero with the 1977 Kannada film Kokila. He made his Tamil debut with the movie Moodu Pani, and was celebrated as a Vellivizha hero after that. If Ilayaraja's music and SPB's voice are there in a film, Mohan will appear in it. The man who mesmerized music fans with his performance was called Mike Mohan. Now after a long break, he is playing the hero in the film Hara.

In this case, Mohan has made an active comment about the title of the next superstar, which has been buzzing in Kollywood for the past few days. Vijay starrer Varisu is releasing on 11th. Ajith's Thunivu is releasing on the same day as a rival to Varisu. Meanwhile, speaking at the music launch of Varisu, Sarathkumar said, "Vijay is the next superstar, I had said this at the success of Suriya Vamsam". It went viral on social media and created a debate among fans. Mohan also expressed his opinion on this.

Earlier, Varisu producer Dil Raju had said that Vijay is the number one actor in Kollywood and there was a controversy. After that, Bismi, a film journalist said "Vijay is the real superstar and Rajini was a former superstar". Mohan, who have talked about this said, "The title is only for Rajini.. Rajini sir is a Superstar, that title was given to him. The success of the film is in the hands of the director."

Mohan has said that if the story of the film is good, he will continue acting. Mohan attended the inauguration ceremony of a small theater with state-of-the-art technology at a private college in Thirumalayam area of Coimbatore district. Then he shared various information about the film industry with the students. Mohan's statement that the title of Superstar belongs only to Rajini has once again created a debate.