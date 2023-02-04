Thalaikoothal Day 1 Box Office Collection: Samuthirakani & Kathir Starrer Attracts Family Audience

Thalaikoothal
movie
starring
Samuthirakani
and
Kathir
in
lead
roles
deals
with
a
most
important
content
that
needs
to
be
discussed
in
a
public
forum.
The
film
was
made
on
an
overall
budget
of
4
crores
including
promotions.
Whereas
the
Day
1
Box
office
collection
of
the
film
is
reported
as
just
8
lakhs
in
India.
The
film
had
a
very
less
Tamil
Occupancy
when
compared
to
Rj
Balaji's
Run
Baby
Run
and
Aishwarya
Rajesh
starrer
Great
Indian
Kitchen
which
got
released
together
on
Friday,
February
03,
2023.
It
is
important
to
note
that
Ranjit
Jeyakodi's
Michael
starring
Vijay
Sethupathi
and
Sandeep
Kishan
tops
the
chart
in
yesterday's
release.
But
on
the
second
day,
Thalaikoothal
is
getting
good
reviews
and
started
pulling
family
audience
towards
movie
theatres.
Being
a
weekend,
today
and
tomorrow's
collection
for
the
film
is
expected
to
be
greater
than
its
first
day
collection.
Private
Company
Security
Samudhirakani.
His
wife
was
Vasundara.
The
couple
has
a
daughter.
Samudhirakani's
old
father
was
on
his
deathbed
with
them.
All
live
in
the
same
house.
Samuthirakani's
father
appears
as
a
burden
to
everyone.
In
that
village,
the
elderly
are
killed
in
a
head-on
manner.
Similarly,
wife
Vasundhara
and
her
family
plan
to
kill
Samudhirakani's
father
as
well.
But
Samuthirakani
refuses
to
consent
to
the
unjust
killing
of
Basath's
father.
Without
his
wife's
knowledge,
he
mortgages
the
house
bond
and
spends
on
his
father.
Samudrakani's
lender
plans
to
sell
the
house
and
take
the
money.
Vasundhara,
who
had
already
raised
a
fuss
with
Samuthirakani
citing
her
father
as
the
reason,
fights
more
when
she
finds
out
about
the
loan.
Was
Samudhirakani
able
to
convince
his
wife
and
start
a
family?
Did
the
father
of
the
swinging
mermaid
survive?
That's
the
rest
of
the
story.
A
role
that
Samudhirakani
will
be
proud
of
for
a
lifetime.
He
realizes
it
and
becomes
a
character
and
is
amazed
that
he
can
act
like
this.
He
has
given
award-winning
performances
as
a
son
who
loves
his
father,
a
quiet
husband
who
tolerates
his
wife's
insults,
and
a
loving
father
who
embraces
his
daughter.
Vasundhara
confronts
reality.
Hurriedly
beating
her
husband
and
then
standing
there
wringing
her
hands
and
running
away
in
fear
of
her
husband's
blows.
In
the
flashback,
Kathir
Ketap
is
amazing
in
every
way,
be
it
hair
style
or
acting.
Katha
Nandi,
who
becomes
his
girlfriend,
sticks
in
his
mind
even
though
she
comes
for
a
short
time.
Aadukalam
Murugadoss
and
Vayapuri's
roles
are
noteworthy.
Kalaich
Selvan
is
lying
down
throughout
the
film
and
ponders
what
Kathir
is
doing
besides
falling
in
love.
Some
places,
including
the
marriage
scene,
do
not
stick
to
the
story.
The
length
of
scenes
can
also
be
reduced.
The
music
director
Kannan
Narayanan
has
given
the
soft
music
that
touches
the
soul.
Martin
Dan
Raj
has
captured
the
beauty
of
the
village
beautifully.
Director
Jaiprakash
Radhakrishnan
has
given
a
touching
film
with
only
a
few
characters
without
punch
lines.