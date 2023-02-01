Thalapathy 67 Pooja Video Out: Beautiful Shots Of Vijay With All The Cast And Crew Sets Internet On Fire!

The
Pooja
of
Vijay's
Thalapathy
67
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
was
held
last
month.
Now
the
Pooja
video
is
officially
released
by
the
production
house
in
their
Twitter
page.
The
video
immediately
goes
viral
as
Vijay
fans
were
eagerly
waiting
for
it.
Click
Here
To
Watch
The
Pooja
Video
Of
Thalapathy
67
While
the
film
crew
said
that
the
update
of
the
film
will
be
released
this
week,
they
are
keeping
up
their
word
and
releasing
it
one
by
one.
Announcement
about
the
actors
and
actresses
who
have
been
signed
for
the
film
were
revealed.
Famous
Bollywood
actor
Sanjay
Dutt,
Priya
Anand,
Choreographer
Sandy
Master,
Director
Mysskin,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Malayalam
Actor
Mathew
Thomas,
Director
Gautham
Menon,
Arjun
have
joined
in
that
regard.
At
this
stage,
the
update
about
the
heroine
of
the
film
has
been
released.
It
is
now
confirmed
that
it
is
Trisha.
After
14
years,
both
of
them
are
acting
together.
It
is
noteworthy
that
before
this
they
have
acted
together
in
the
films
Ghilli,
Thirupachi,
Aadhi
and
Kuruvi.
While
the
fans
were
expecting
a
teaser
in
the
style
of
a
Vikram
film,
the
pooja
video
is
now
released.
However,
film
sources
say
that
the
title
teaser
will
be
released
on
the
3rd
February.
Sony
has
acquired
the
audio
rights
of
the
film.
The
pooja
video
itself
looks
refreshing
with
all
the
cast
and
crew
carrying
a
smile
in
their
faces.
There
are
lot
of
beautiful
moments
in
the
Pooja
video
of
Thalapathy
67
movie.
Fans
are
enjoying
it
on
repeat
mode.
Thalapathy's
massive
entry
to
the
Pooja
hall
makes
it
so
special.
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Arjun
and
Sandy
Master
were
also
there.
But
the
show
stealer
is
obviously
none
other
than
our
beauty
queen
Trisha
Krishnan.
As
usual,
Director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
looks
too
good
with
his
complete
team.
Mansoor
Ali
Khan
looks
so
happy
throughout
the
video
and
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
his
screen
presence
with
Thalapathy
Vijay.
Theatre
will
roar
for
sure
at
that
particular
moment.