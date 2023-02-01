Thalapathy 67 Pooja Video Out: Beautiful Shots Of Vijay With All The Cast And Crew Sets Internet On Fire!

There are lot of beautiful moments in the Pooja video of Thalapathy 67 movie. Fans are enjoying it on repeat mode. Thalapathy’s massive entry to the Pooja hall makes it so special.

The Pooja of Vijay's Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was held last month. Now the Pooja video is officially released by the production house in their Twitter page. The video immediately goes viral as Vijay fans were eagerly waiting for it.

While the film crew said that the update of the film will be released this week, they are keeping up their word and releasing it one by one. Announcement about the actors and actresses who have been signed for the film were revealed. Famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Choreographer Sandy Master, Director Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Malayalam Actor Mathew Thomas, Director Gautham Menon, Arjun have joined in that regard.

At this stage, the update about the heroine of the film has been released. It is now confirmed that it is Trisha. After 14 years, both of them are acting together. It is noteworthy that before this they have acted together in the films Ghilli, Thirupachi, Aadhi and Kuruvi.While the fans were expecting a teaser in the style of a Vikram film, the pooja video is now released. However, film sources say that the title teaser will be released on the 3rd February. Sony has acquired the audio rights of the film. The pooja video itself looks refreshing with all the cast and crew carrying a smile in their faces.

There are lot of beautiful moments in the Pooja video of Thalapathy 67 movie. Fans are enjoying it on repeat mode. Thalapathy's massive entry to the Pooja hall makes it so special. Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun and Sandy Master were also there. But the show stealer is obviously none other than our beauty queen Trisha Krishnan. As usual, Director Lokesh Kanagaraj looks too good with his complete team.

Mansoor Ali Khan looks so happy throughout the video and fans are eagerly waiting for his screen presence with Thalapathy Vijay. Theatre will roar for sure at that particular moment.