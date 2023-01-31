Thalapathy 67 Update: Production House Officially Confirms Sanjay Dutt’s Debut Tamil Film With Vijay!

Sanjay
Dutt
Plays
The
Main
Villain
The
main
villain
of
Vijay
starrer
Thalapathy
67
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
has
been
officially
announced.
It
is
Sanjay
Dutt.
Yes,
the
leading
actor
in
Bollywood,
is
going
to
play
the
villain
in
Thalapathy
67.
Through
this,
Sanjay
Dutt
is
going
to
make
his
debut
in
the
Tamil
film
industry.
In
the
announcement
poster,
the
production
house
shared
what
Sanjay
Dutt
said
after
listening
to
the
story
of
Thalapathy
67.
It
reads
that
he
decided
to
work
in
the
film
after
just
hearing
the
one
liner
of
Thalapathy
67
from
the
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.
"I
am
excited
to
start
this
journey,"
said
Sanjay
Dutt.
Actor
Sanjay
Dutt
was
last
seen
in
Prashant
Neel's
KGF
2
in
the
role
of
a
brutal
villain
named
Adheera.
Now
he
has
joined
Thalapathy
67
and
is
expected
to
have
a
similarly
powerful
role
in
the
film.
Who
Are
All
In?
As
Vijay,
who
rules
the
box
office
of
Kollywood,
and
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
who
has
built
a
universe
with
films
such
as
Kaithi
and
Vikram,
joins
together
after
their
blockbuster
film
Master.
There
is
a
huge
expectation
for
the
film
already.
Due
to
the
impact
of
LCU,
Kollywood
has
been
busy
talking
about
who
will
act
in
Thalapathy
67
for
the
past
6
months.
Bollywood
actor
Sanjay
Dutt,
Vishal,
Prithviraj,
Arjun,
Trisha,
Gautham
Menon
are
the
names
that
were
repeatedly
rumoured.
In
such
a
situation,
Sunjay
Dutt
being
confirmed
officially
now,
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
the
complete
cast
announcement
soon.
LCU
Gets
Bigger
A
few
days
ago,
the
rumors
that
Kamal
Haasan,
Vikram
and
Silambarasan
are
going
to
act
were
spreading
like
wildfire.
The
crew,
who
did
not
say
anything
about
this
in
the
first
announcement,
has
announced
that
the
details
of
the
actors
and
actresses
will
be
announced
soon.
However,
Anirudh's
music
is
one
important
thing
that
fans
will
enjoy.
It
is
also
said
that
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
who
has
made
LCU
with
Kaithi
and
Vikram,
will
definitely
make
it
bigger
in
Thalapathy
67.
Promo
Of
Thalapathy
67
Lokesh
has
said
that
he
will
mention
whether
the
film
is
LCU
or
not
when
the
poster
is
released.
But
no
information
has
been
revealed
in
the
announcement
so
far.
So
the
question
of
whether
Thalapathy
67
will
be
in
LCU
continues,
on
the
other
hand,
fans
have
speculated
that
Thalapathy
67
will
create
another
universe.
While
the
film
team
has
said
that
'This
week
is
Thalapathy
67
week',
the
promo
of
Thalapathy
67
is
expected
to
be
released
on
February
3rd.
It
is
important
to
note
that
Vikram
movie
promo
video
also
got
released
on
the
same
date
last
year.
So
"Aaramikkalaangalaa"
(Shall
we
start?)