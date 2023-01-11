Varisu Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay's Family Drama Opens Amid Huge Fanfare

On the opening day, Thalapathy Vijay's film made a box office collection of about Rs 25 Crore all over India. The occupancy ratio was around 50 % for the morning shows on average and increased up to 70 % by evening.

Vijay Varisu Photo Credit: Gallery

Thalapathy Vijay's most awaited movie, written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu, hit the screens amid huge expectations from the fans on January 11. The movie clashed with Ajith's Thunivu, creating hype. Varisu opened to positive reviews from fans and movie critics.

Thunivu Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Ajith's Action Film Opens To Blockbuster Reviews

On the opening day, Thalapathy Vijay's film made a box office collection of about Rs 25 Crore all over India. The occupancy ratio was around 50 % for the morning shows on average and increased up to 70 % by evening.

Coming to the film's story, Varisu charts the journey of Vijay, the third son of a business family with his father Rajendran as the patriarch and deciding everything for everybody. Vijay, as expected is the wayward son among the rest who gets banished from the family for not living up to their expectations. He returns home after seven years to find that his father is fighting severe pancreatic cancer. He takes up the CEO position which disappoints his two elder brothers. The angry brothers join hands with the antagonists to beat Vijay. How Vijay faces the odds and reunites his entire family is all about this commercial family drama.

Varisu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Varisu Photo Credit: Gallery

Varisu stars a plethora of actors from the Tamil and Telugu industries including R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Khushbu, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, Sangitha Krish, Nandini Rai, Ganesh Venkataraman, Sriman, VTV Ganesh, John Vijay, Bharath Reddy, Sanjana Sarathy, Satish, and Suman among others in key roles.

Dil Raju produced the movie under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner on a budget of Rs 280 Crore. The film's cinematography is composed by Karthik Palani and editing was taken care of by KL Praveen. The film's entire soundtrack was composed by S Thaman. Songs like 'Thee Thalapathy', and 'Ranjithame' created massive records on YouTube. Seven Screen Studio and Red Giant Movies distributed the movie.