Varisu Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Thalapathy Vijay's Family Drama Opens Amid Huge Fanfare
On the opening day, Thalapathy Vijay's film made a box office collection of about Rs 25 Crore all over India. The occupancy ratio was around 50 % for the morning shows on average and increased up to 70 % by evening.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
most
awaited
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally,
Varisu,
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
expectations
from
the
fans
on
January
11.
The
movie
clashed
with
Ajith's
Thunivu,
creating
hype.
Varisu
opened
to
positive
reviews
from
fans
and
movie
critics.
On
the
opening
day,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
film
made
a
box
office
collection
of
about
Rs
25
Crore
all
over
India.
The
occupancy
ratio
was
around
50
%
for
the
morning
shows
on
average
and
increased
up
to
70
%
by
evening.
Coming
to
the
film's
story,
Varisu
charts
the
journey
of
Vijay,
the
third
son
of
a
business
family
with
his
father
Rajendran
as
the
patriarch
and
deciding
everything
for
everybody.
Vijay,
as
expected
is
the
wayward
son
among
the
rest
who
gets
banished
from
the
family
for
not
living
up
to
their
expectations.
He
returns
home
after
seven
years
to
find
that
his
father
is
fighting
severe
pancreatic
cancer.
He
takes
up
the
CEO
position
which
disappoints
his
two
elder
brothers.
The
angry
brothers
join
hands
with
the
antagonists
to
beat
Vijay.
How
Vijay
faces
the
odds
and
reunites
his
entire
family
is
all
about
this
commercial
family
drama.
Varisu
stars
a
plethora
of
actors
from
the
Tamil
and
Telugu
industries
including
R
Sarathkumar,
Prabhu,
Prakash
Raj,
Shaam,
Srikanth,
Khushbu,
Yogi
Babu,
Jayasudha,
Sangitha
Krish,
Nandini
Rai,
Ganesh
Venkataraman,
Sriman,
VTV
Ganesh,
John
Vijay,
Bharath
Reddy,
Sanjana
Sarathy,
Satish,
and
Suman
among
others
in
key
roles.
Dil
Raju
produced
the
movie
under
the
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
280
Crore.
The
film's
cinematography
is
composed
by
Karthik
Palani
and
editing
was
taken
care
of
by
KL
Praveen.
The
film's
entire
soundtrack
was
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Songs
like
'Thee
Thalapathy',
and
'Ranjithame'
created
massive
records
on
YouTube.
Seven
Screen
Studio
and
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
movie.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 20:28 [IST]