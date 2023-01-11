Varisu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vijay's movie is clashing with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu for Sankranthi after almost a decade. Both movies are receiving successful feedback and fans are busy calculating the box-office collections of the films.

Varisu Photo Credit: Internet

Varisu, Thalapathy Vijay's most prestigious film to date has finally hit the screens amid huge expectations from fans on January 11 as a Pongal special. Rashmika Mandanna is the film's female lead and Vamshi Paidipally directed the movie. The movie opened to a positive response at the box office.

It is only a couple of hours after the theatrical release but several unscrupulous websites have already started copying the content of Varisu movie and started to circulate it on illegal websites that contain pirated stuff. Immediately, the pirated links of the movie have become viral on the internet.

Varisu is the story of Vijay Rajendran, the youngest of three brothers in a close-knit family of a mining entreprenuer. Vijay, like in most of the movies of this genre is disintered in joining the family business and therefore is banished from the family. Vijay Rajendran comes home after seven years to find his father suffering an advanced-stage pancreatic cancer. He ends up becoming the company's CEO much to the disappointment of his two elder brothers. They collaborate with the enemies to bring Vijay down. What Vijay does to re-unite the family is what Varisu is all about.

Varisu marks the Telugu debut of Thalapathy Vijay and the Telugu version will be released on January 14. The movie stars a plethora of character artists in the form of R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Sangitha Krish, Srikanth, Shaam, Jayasudha, Khushbu, Srimaan, Yogi Babu, and Ganesh Venkataraman among others in crucial roles.

The movie is cinematographed by Karthik Palani and edited by KL Praveen. S Thaman composed the music and background score for Varisu.