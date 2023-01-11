Varisu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Varisu,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
most
prestigious
film
to
date
has
finally
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
expectations
from
fans
on
January
11
as
a
Pongal
special.
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
the
film's
female
lead
and
Vamshi
Paidipally
directed
the
movie.
The
movie
opened
to
a
positive
response
at
the
box
office.
Vijay's
movie
is
clashing
with
Ajith
Kumar's
Thunivu
for
Sankranthi
after
almost
a
decade.
Both
movies
are
receiving
successful
feedback
and
fans
are
busy
calculating
the
box-office
collections
of
the
films.
It
is
only
a
couple
of
hours
after
the
theatrical
release
but
several
unscrupulous
websites
have
already
started
copying
the
content
of
Varisu
movie
and
started
to
circulate
it
on
illegal
websites
that
contain
pirated
stuff.
Immediately,
the
pirated
links
of
the
movie
have
become
viral
on
the
internet.
Varisu
is
the
story
of
Vijay
Rajendran,
the
youngest
of
three
brothers
in
a
close-knit
family
of
a
mining
entreprenuer.
Vijay,
like
in
most
of
the
movies
of
this
genre
is
disintered
in
joining
the
family
business
and
therefore
is
banished
from
the
family.
Vijay
Rajendran
comes
home
after
seven
years
to
find
his
father
suffering
an
advanced-stage
pancreatic
cancer.
He
ends
up
becoming
the
company's
CEO
much
to
the
disappointment
of
his
two
elder
brothers.
They
collaborate
with
the
enemies
to
bring
Vijay
down.
What
Vijay
does
to
re-unite
the
family
is
what
Varisu
is
all
about.
Varisu
marks
the
Telugu
debut
of
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
the
Telugu
version
will
be
released
on
January
14.
The
movie
stars
a
plethora
of
character
artists
in
the
form
of
R
Sarathkumar,
Prakash
Raj,
Sangitha
Krish,
Srikanth,
Shaam,
Jayasudha,
Khushbu,
Srimaan,
Yogi
Babu,
and
Ganesh
Venkataraman
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
The
movie
is
cinematographed
by
Karthik
Palani
and
edited
by
KL
Praveen.
S
Thaman
composed
the
music
and
background
score
for
Varisu.