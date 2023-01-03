Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu To Dhanush’s Vaathi: 2023 Movies That Raise Expectations!

Expectations are high for many movies this year. That expectation comes not only from Tamil language films but also from other language films.

In 2022, Tamil cinema entertained audience with many good works. Other language films were also released here and received good reception. The year 2023 has started as a good and healthy year for Tamil cinema. Two big films are going head to head at the beginning of the year.

Currently, Vijay's Varisu and Ajith's Thunivu are clashing for Pongal this year. Expectations are high for these two films. Recently the trailer of Thunivu was released and it has crossed millions of views. Varisu is directed by Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally. Khushbu, Sham, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar are acting in this movie. Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth. Manju Warrier is playing the lead role in this movie.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in the year 2022 and created a collection record. The film crew has announced that the second part of the film will release on April 28 this year. The lead given by the first part has raised a lot of anticipation among those who have not read the book.

The first part of the movie Indian was released in 1996, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan. The shooting for the second part of the film started in 2019. It was delayed due to an accident on the set and started again in 2022. The film is expected to release this year. Expectations for the film are high.

The movie Jailer is directed by director Nelson, starring Rajinikanth. Nelson's movie Beast met with very negative reviews. Therefore, Nelson was criticized a lot by the netizens. Fans are expecting him to give a comeback to put an end to these criticisms.

Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Aadipurush. The teaser of the film was released and it was highly criticized for its graphics. There have been rumors of a Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Atlee for years. To put an end to this talk, the official announcement of the film has come out and the title of the film has been announced as Jawan. The film is said to be releasing on 2nd June this year.

Following the hat-trick success of Atlee, the expectations among the fans are high for this film. Following this, Dhanush's Vaathi movie and Vikram's Thangalan movie are being awaited.