Thaman Tweets He Cried After Watching Vijay's Varisu; Ajith Fans Wonder If It's A Sarcastic Statement!
Actor Vijay's movie Varisu will release tomorrow. Thaman, the film's music director, has released a touching post on his Twitter page. He said that he was moved and cried watching all the emotional scenes of Varisu.
With
the
release
of
actor
Vijay's
Varisu
and
actor
Ajith's
Thunivu,
there
is
great
anticipation
among
the
film
industry.
For
the
third
time,
the
film
Thunivu
has
been
produced
by
director
H.
Vinod
-
Ajith
Kumar.
Gibran
has
composed
music
while
Manju
Warrier
is
playing
the
heroine
of
the
film.
While
Boney
Kapoor
has
produced
the
film,
Red
Giant
has
acquired
the
Tamil
Nadu
theatrical
release
rights.
Earlier,
the
trailer
of
Thunivu
was
released
on
December
31.
The
film
seems
to
be
based
on
a
bank
robbery.
I
cried
From
the
Heart
Watching
all
the
Emotional
Scenes
dear
anna
❤️
Tears
Are
Precious
🥹#Varisu
Movie
Is
My
family
Anna
It’s
Close
To
My
heart
❤️
Thanks
For
Giving
me
This
biggest
Opportunity
dear
Anna
Love
U
🎛️🎧🥁#BlockbusterVarisu
FROM
TOM
😊
pic.twitter.com/QgZdOdGR9G
Vijay
has
acted
in
Varisu,
directed
by
Vamsi
Baidipalli.
While
Rashmika
Mandhana
is
playing
the
heroine
in
this
film,
Sarathkumar,
Sham,
Prabhu,
Sangeetha,
Jayasudha
and
many
other
celebrities
have
acted.
The
music
release
of
the
film,
composed
by
Thaman,
was
held
on
December
24
at
the
Nehru
Indoor
Stadium
in
Chennai.
Earlier,
Udayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Company
has
acquired
the
theatrical
distribution
rights
of
the
film
in
Chennai,
Coimbatore,
Arcot,
Chengalpattu
districts
and
Seven
Screen
Studio
Company
elsewhere.
The
trailer
was
released
on
4th
January.
Varisu
and
Thunivu
will
release
tomorrow
(January
11).
While
the
booking
for
this
started
on
January
7,
most
of
the
tickets
for
the
shows
up
to
January
17
have
been
booked.
And
on
the
basis
that
the
two
films
should
be
allocated
equal
number
of
screens,
the
first
show
of
Thunivu
will
be
screened
at
1
am
and
the
first
show
of
Varisu
will
be
screened
at
4
am.