Thaman Tweets He Cried After Watching Vijay's Varisu; Ajith Fans Wonder If It's A Sarcastic Statement!

Actor Vijay's movie Varisu will release tomorrow. Thaman, the film's music director, has released a touching post on his Twitter page. He said that he was moved and cried watching all the emotional scenes of Varisu. "The movie is equivalent to my family. A film close to my heart. Thank you for giving me this great opportunity." Says Thaman

With the release of actor Vijay's Varisu and actor Ajith's Thunivu, there is great anticipation among the film industry.

For the third time, the film Thunivu has been produced by director H. Vinod - Ajith Kumar. Gibran has composed music while Manju Warrier is playing the heroine of the film. While Boney Kapoor has produced the film, Red Giant has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical release rights. Earlier, the trailer of Thunivu was released on December 31. The film seems to be based on a bank robbery.

I cried From the Heart Watching all the Emotional Scenes dear anna ❤️ Tears Are Precious 🥹#Varisu Movie Is My family Anna It’s Close To My heart ❤️ Thanks For Giving me This biggest Opportunity dear Anna Love U 🎛️🎧🥁#BlockbusterVarisu FROM TOM 😊 pic.twitter.com/QgZdOdGR9G — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 10, 2023

Vijay has acted in Varisu, directed by Vamsi Baidipalli. While Rashmika Mandhana is playing the heroine in this film, Sarathkumar, Sham, Prabhu, Sangeetha, Jayasudha and many other celebrities have acted. The music release of the film, composed by Thaman, was held on December 24 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Earlier, Udayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Company has acquired the theatrical distribution rights of the film in Chennai, Coimbatore, Arcot, Chengalpattu districts and Seven Screen Studio Company elsewhere. The trailer was released on 4th January.

Varisu and Thunivu will release tomorrow (January 11). While the booking for this started on January 7, most of the tickets for the shows up to January 17 have been booked. And on the basis that the two films should be allocated equal number of screens, the first show of Thunivu will be screened at 1 am and the first show of Varisu will be screened at 4 am.