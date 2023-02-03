The Great Indian Kitchen Review: Remake Of A Quality Film Fails Again; Another Setback for Aishwarya Rajesh!

Aishwarya
Rajesh,
a
dance
teacher,
and
Rahul
Ravindran,
a
school
teacher,
are
getting
married.
Aishwarya
Rajesh
comes
to
live
her
married
life
at
Rahul
Ravindra's
house,
who
is
old
in
everything
like
cooking
and
manners.
From
the
day
she
arrived,
she
woke
up
in
the
morning
and
worked
as
a
machine,
cooking
for
her
husband
and
father-in-law,
serving
food,
cleaning
the
dining
area,
and
washing
the
dishes.
The
director
has
tried
to
show
the
patriarchal
cruelty
he
experiences
in
his
daily
life
and
the
final
decision
he
takes
to
get
rid
of
it
as
a
satire
on
the
Indian
family
system.
Aishwarya
Rajesh's
performance
adds
a
lot
of
strength
to
the
film.
Starting
from
helplessness,
disgust,
shame,
crying
and
finally
bursting
up,
he
has
done
a
great
job
by
taking
the
entire
responsibility
of
the
film.
But,
apart
from
him,
all
other
artists
have
appeared
on
screen
as
actors
only
between
'Action'
and
'Cut'.
Especially,
Rahul
Ravindran,
who
will
be
the
husband,
may
still
be
menaked.
In
places
where
it
is
even
more
angry,
it
may
still
have
had
some
impact.
In
the
first
half,
since
Aishwarya
Rajesh
enters
the
house,
she
repeats
the
daily
chores
and
men's
tasks
of
cutting
vegetables,
cooking,
serving,
washing
dishes
and
spittoons,
cleaning
the
kitchen
sink,
cleaning
the
house,
and
washing
clothes.
The
chills
and
angst
of
these
mundanities
are
conveyed
to
us
through
the
sobering
scenes
and
Aishwarya
Rajesh's
performance.
At
one
point
the
sound
of
chopping
vegetables
and
the
sound
of
the
sink
draining
annoys
us.
This
edgy
and
unhurried
screenplay
puts
us
in
touch
with
Aishwarya
Rajesh's
character
and
the
crux
of
the
story.
But
in
the
second
half,
the
screenplay
loses
its
composure,
and
the
scenes
rush
by
without
tension.
The
Sabarimala
women's
entry
issue,
Aishwarya
Rajesh's
protest
against
the
appointment
order
are
layered
without
any
sort
of
continuity.
This
pace
can't
keep
up
with
the
problems
that
come
in
the
second
half.
Because
of
this,
Aishwarya
Rajesh's
character's
act
in
the
final
scene
ends
ceremoniously
without
making
any
impact.
"For
a
family
formed
by
marriage,
the
father
is
the
head
of
the
family
and
the
mother
has
to
take
care
of
the
house.
That
is
the
beauty,"
the
teacher
Rahul
said,
"Why
can't
both
of
them
be
the
head
of
the
family?"
As
the
students
ask,
"He
likes
spicy.
He
doesn't
like
spicy.
So
you
aunty?"
As
Aishwarya
Rajesh
asks,
these
are
excellent
questions
raised
towards
a
patriarchal
society.
But
the
applause
that
comes
to
it
makes
me
wonder
if
it
was
only
for
the
verse.
The
reason
is
that
artificiality
with
the
thread
of
injustice
in
the
making!
Even
though
the
film
revolves
around
a
house,
cinematographer
Balasubramaniam
has
done
his
job
with
beautiful
frames
that
are
not
overwhelming.
Cinematography
by
Leo
John
Paul
and
background
music
by
Jerry
Sylvester
Vincent.
The
soundtrack
has
also
added
a
lot
of
strength
to
the
film,
where
there
is
always
'sound' like
chopping
vegetables,
cooking,
and
the
sink
running.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 11:05 [IST]