Throwback: Do You Know Why Kamal Haasan Fought With His Guru K Balachander On Arangetram Shooting Spot?

Struggle
To
Become
A
Hero
Although
Kamal
Haasan
is
now
a
leading
actor
of
Indian
cinema,
he
struggled
to
play
the
lead
role
in
a
film
in
the
early
days.
Kamal
Haasan
made
his
debut
as
a
child
artist
in
Tamil
cinema.
Later,
in
his
teenage
years,
his
greatest
desire
was
to
somehow
become
a
hero.
The
Real
Arangetram
Arangetram
movie
was
directed
by
K
Balachander
and
it
got
released
in
1973.
Sivakumar,
Pramila,
MN
Rajam
and
many
other
actors
acted
in
this
movie.
Kamal
Haasan
asked
director
K
Balachander
for
an
opportunity
to
play
an
important
role
in
this
film.
KB
also
agreed
and
gave
him
a
prominent
role.
Thus
Kamal
started
acting
in
it.
But
Kamal
was
paid
only
500
rupees
as
a
salary
in
this
film.
On
receiving
this
salary,
Kamal
went
to
extremes
of
anger.
He
directly
went
and
enquired
about
this
to
the
production
company
of
the
film
and
director
K
Balachander.
Due
to
which
a
seripus
fight
happened
between
KB
and
Kamal
on
the
shooting
spot.
KB's
Words
Then
K
Balachander
went
to
Kamal
Haasan
and
calmed
him.
He
said,
"With
this
film
you
will
get
great
opportunities
to
act
in
more
films
and
become
a
rising
hero." Then
he
also
convinced
Kamal
Haasan
that
he
will
get
a
good
salary.
As
told
by
director
K
Balachander,
Kamal
acted
in
many
films
and
got
a
great
salary.
Thus,
KB
became
Kamal's
guru
in
the
film
industry.
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
proudly
talking
about
this
incident
till
now.
Emerged
As
Great
Actor
Kamal
Haasan
keeps
his
guru's
words
in
mind
and
puts
all
his
efforts
into
acting
and
is
emerging
as
a
great
actor.
As
a
result,
he
has
been
earning
an
unexpected
amount
of
salary
with
great
appreciation
for
his
hard
work
and
perseverance
till
now.