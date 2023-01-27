    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Throwback: Do You Know Why Kamal Haasan Fought With His Guru K Balachander On Arangetram Shooting Spot?

    Kamal Haasan keeps his guru's words in mind and puts all his efforts into acting and is emerging as a great actor. As a result, he has been earning a great amount of salary with appreciation for his hard work.
    By
    |
    Struggle To Become A Hero

    Struggle To Become A Hero

    Although Kamal Haasan is now a leading actor of Indian cinema, he struggled to play the lead role in a film in the early days. Kamal Haasan made his debut as a child artist in Tamil cinema. Later, in his teenage years, his greatest desire was to somehow become a hero.

    The Real Arangetram

    The Real Arangetram

    Arangetram movie was directed by K Balachander and it got released in 1973. Sivakumar, Pramila, MN Rajam and many other actors acted in this movie. Kamal Haasan asked director K Balachander for an opportunity to play an important role in this film. KB also agreed and gave him a prominent role. Thus Kamal started acting in it.

    But Kamal was paid only 500 rupees as a salary in this film. On receiving this salary, Kamal went to extremes of anger. He directly went and enquired about this to the production company of the film and director K Balachander. Due to which a seripus fight happened between KB and Kamal on the shooting spot.

    KB's Words

    KB's Words

    Then K Balachander went to Kamal Haasan and calmed him. He said, "With this film you will get great opportunities to act in more films and become a rising hero." Then he also convinced Kamal Haasan that he will get a good salary.

    As told by director K Balachander, Kamal acted in many films and got a great salary. Thus, KB became Kamal's guru in the film industry. Kamal Haasan has been proudly talking about this incident till now.

    Emerged As Great Actor

    Emerged As Great Actor

    Kamal Haasan keeps his guru's words in mind and puts all his efforts into acting and is emerging as a great actor. As a result, he has been earning an unexpected amount of salary with great appreciation for his hard work and perseverance till now.

    Comments
    More KAMAL HAASAN Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X