Throwback: Vijay and Sangeetha’s ADORABLE Fairy Tale Love Story

Recently, it was rumored that Vijay and Sangeetha are headed for divorce 22 years after their wedding. Shortly after the reports surfaced only, it was brushed off as rumors. Several media reports stated that the couple is not headed for divorce and they are very much together. So, let at look back at the love story of the couple and see how they ended up together.

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam have always preferred to keep their private life away from the public eyes. However, whenever they make public appearances together, it has never failed to gain attention.

To recall, their love story started when Sangeetha visited Vijay on the sets of a movie to congratulate him on the success of his movie Poove Unakkaga. Little did they know that they would tie the knots. Following their first meeting, they started developing love for each other and they eventually got married.

In case you didn't know, Sangeetha is the daughter of an industrialist from Sri Lanka, who got settled in London. After Vijay and Sangeetha's few meetings, she visited Vijay at his home and spent time with Vijay's family. But Vijay's parents did not know back then that they had feelings for each other. Later, when she went to their home for the second time, Vijay's father SA Chandrasekar spoke with Sangeetha about a marriage proposal, to which she agreed.

Vijay's parents few to London to meet Sangeetha's parents, where the marriage talks became official. The couple tied the knot on August 25, 1999. The couple has been growing strong ever since and they have two kids: Sanjay and Divya.

The rumors on Vijay and Sangeetha's separation started when Sangeetha was not present in the audio launch of Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu. Sangeetha also did not accompany Vijay when the actor attended the baby shower event of director Atlee's wife Priya.