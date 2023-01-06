Throwback: Vijay and Sangeetha’s ADORABLE Fairy Tale Love Story

Recently,
it
was
rumored
that
Vijay
and
Sangeetha
are
headed
for
divorce
22
years
after
their
wedding.
Shortly
after
the
reports
surfaced
only,
it
was
brushed
off
as
rumors.
Several
media
reports
stated
that
the
couple
is
not
headed
for
divorce
and
they
are
very
much
together.
So,
let
at
look
back
at
the
love
story
of
the
couple
and
see
how
they
ended
up
together.
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
his
wife,
Sangeetha
Sornalingam
have
always
preferred
to
keep
their
private
life
away
from
the
public
eyes.
However,
whenever
they
make
public
appearances
together,
it
has
never
failed
to
gain
attention.
To
recall,
their
love
story
started
when
Sangeetha
visited
Vijay
on
the
sets
of
a
movie
to
congratulate
him
on
the
success
of
his
movie
Poove
Unakkaga.
Little
did
they
know
that
they
would
tie
the
knots.
Following
their
first
meeting,
they
started
developing
love
for
each
other
and
they
eventually
got
married.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
Sangeetha
is
the
daughter
of
an
industrialist
from
Sri
Lanka,
who
got
settled
in
London.
After
Vijay
and
Sangeetha's
few
meetings,
she
visited
Vijay
at
his
home
and
spent
time
with
Vijay's
family.
But
Vijay's
parents
did
not
know
back
then
that
they
had
feelings
for
each
other.
Later,
when
she
went
to
their
home
for
the
second
time,
Vijay's
father
SA
Chandrasekar
spoke
with
Sangeetha
about
a
marriage
proposal,
to
which
she
agreed.
Vijay's
parents
few
to
London
to
meet
Sangeetha's
parents,
where
the
marriage
talks
became
official.
The
couple
tied
the
knot
on
August
25,
1999.
The
couple
has
been
growing
strong
ever
since
and
they
have
two
kids:
Sanjay
and
Divya.
The
rumors
on
Vijay
and
Sangeetha's
separation
started
when
Sangeetha
was
not
present
in
the
audio
launch
of
Vijay's
upcoming
movie
Varisu.
Sangeetha
also
did
not
accompany
Vijay
when
the
actor
attended
the
baby
shower
event
of
director
Atlee's
wife
Priya.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 17:52 [IST]