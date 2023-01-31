Thunivu Actress Manju Warrier's Mother Performs Mohiniyattam At The Age Of 67!

Amma Performs Mohiniyattam At 67

Manju Warrier's mother recently performed Mohiniyattam on stage infront of a huge audience. Manju got excited after seeing this and she shared her happiness. Her Instagram post about her mother goes viral on social media now.

Manju Warrier is one of the popular actresses in Malayalam film industry. She made her debut in the Tamil film Asuran starring Dhanush.

The movie got her good reception in Tamil. Following this, she acted as the heroine in Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar, which was released on January11, 2023. The movie is getting huge response among the people.

Daughter Meenakshi

Actress Manju Warrier married Malayalam actor Dileep in 1998. They also have a daughter Meenakshi. They lived together for many years and got divorced in 2015. In this case, the latest photos of actress Manju Warrier's daughter Meenakshi are now out.

Many fans who saw this, this is the daughter of our Manju Warrior! People are commenting that she looks exactly like Manju Warrier. Actor Ajith, who is a Kollywood star, has been in the presence of Tamil cinema for many years. The film Thunivu in which he acted was released on the 11th along with the film Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay. The film was directed by H Vinoth and released theatrically by Red Giant. Samuthirakani, Satish, Pavni, Aamir have also acted in the film. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier played the lead role.

Lady Superstar

Manju Wariyer is popular among people with the film 'Asuran' which was directed by Vetrimaaran. This film was a huge success. Malayalam actress Manju Variyar has attracted the attention of Tamil fans by acting opposite Dhanush in this film. Although she is not a famous actress in Tamil, she is one of the most popular actresses in the Malayalam film world.

Apart from that, she is called 'Lady Superstar' in Malayalam film world. Following this, Manju Warrier is getting a lot of film opportunities in Tamil. Initially, actress Manju Warrier was acting in commercial films. She made her debut in Malayalam with the movie 'Sakshyam' released in 1995. Since then she has acted in various Malayalam films.

Three Generations Together

It is in this situation that Manju Warrier's daughter Meenakshi's photos are now going viral on social media. Watching this, the fans are commenting that Manju Warrier, who starred in the movie "Thunivu", has such a big and beautiful daughter. It is also worth noting that Manju Warrier had acted as a mass heroine handling modern guns in the film "Thunivu" with Ajith.

On the other hand, her mother performed Mohinyattam on a live stage in front of a huge audience. Manju Warrier says, "Amma, thank you for proving over and over again that age is just a number for anything that you want to do in life. You have done this in your 67th year of life, and you have inspired me and millions of women all over. I love you and I'm mighty proud of you!"