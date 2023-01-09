Thunivu And Varisu Ticket Fare Violation; Fans Couldn’t Afford - Will Government Take Actions Against This?

Varisu & Thunivu Ticket Rate: Ajith and Vijay fans are shocked to hear the ticket price of the first show on the first day. On an average a single ticket costs between Rs 750 and Rs 2000.

Ajith starrer Vaisu and Vijay starrer Varisu will hit theaters on January 11 as Pongal specials. Almost 9 years after Jilla and Veeram, Vijay and Ajith's films are releasing on the same day. Due to this, the fans of both are eagerly waiting to watch the film. In various districts of Tamil Nadu, fans are holding cut-outs and banners.

Vijay has gone back to his old style of family sentiment, heroism and comedy in Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film is produced by Dil Raju. It is said that Vijay was paid up to 120 crore rupees. This movie is not releasing on January 11 in Telugu. Alternatively, it will be released on 14th January since Telugu filmmakers and producers are protesting against the release of Varisu in more theatres.

Ajith's film Thunivu is also made with a huge budget. In his own style, Ajith is amazing as a villain. It is said that the film is based on a bank robbery. Expectations for this film are also high.

In this situation, Ajith and Vijay fans in Cuddalore are shocked to hear the ticket price of the first show on the first day. They eagerly went to the theaters to book tickets and were shocked to find that the price of a ticket was 750 rupees. Half of them went back disappointed without buying a ticket.

It has been alleged that the tickets for the fan show are now being sold many times higher than the regular ticket prices. While the ticket price is sold at 750 rupees in districts like Cuddalore, tickets are sold up to 2000 rupees in Chennai. Many Vijay and Ajith fans are disappointed that they could not see the first show on the first day due to the increase in ticket prices. Many are expressing their displeasure through Twitter. Fans lamenting that the cost of a ticket is more than the entire expense of Pongal Festival day.