Thunivu And Varisu Ticket Fare Violation; Fans Couldn’t Afford - Will Government Take Actions Against This?

Ajith
starrer
Vaisu
and
Vijay
starrer
Varisu
will
hit
theaters
on
January
11
as
Pongal
specials.
Almost
9
years
after
Jilla
and
Veeram,
Vijay
and
Ajith's
films
are
releasing
on
the
same
day.
Due
to
this,
the
fans
of
both
are
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
the
film.
In
various
districts
of
Tamil
Nadu,
fans
are
holding
cut-outs
and
banners.
Vijay
has
gone
back
to
his
old
style
of
family
sentiment,
heroism
and
comedy
in
Varisu.
Directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally,
the
film
is
produced
by
Dil
Raju.
It
is
said
that
Vijay
was
paid
up
to
120
crore
rupees.
This
movie
is
not
releasing
on
January
11
in
Telugu.
Alternatively,
it
will
be
released
on
14th
January
since
Telugu
filmmakers
and
producers
are
protesting
against
the
release
of
Varisu
in
more
theatres.
In
this
situation,
Ajith
and
Vijay
fans
in
Cuddalore
are
shocked
to
hear
the
ticket
price
of
the
first
show
on
the
first
day.
They
eagerly
went
to
the
theaters
to
book
tickets
and
were
shocked
to
find
that
the
price
of
a
ticket
was
750
rupees.
Half
of
them
went
back
disappointed
without
buying
a
ticket.
It
has
been
alleged
that
the
tickets
for
the
fan
show
are
now
being
sold
many
times
higher
than
the
regular
ticket
prices.
While
the
ticket
price
is
sold
at
750
rupees
in
districts
like
Cuddalore,
tickets
are
sold
up
to
2000
rupees
in
Chennai.
Many
Vijay
and
Ajith
fans
are
disappointed
that
they
could
not
see
the
first
show
on
the
first
day
due
to
the
increase
in
ticket
prices.
Many
are
expressing
their
displeasure
through
Twitter.
Fans
lamenting
that
the
cost
of
a
ticket
is
more
than
the
entire
expense
of
Pongal
Festival
day.