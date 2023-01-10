Thunivu Cast Members' Salary: Ajith Kumar Takes Home A Whopping Rs 60cr; Check Other Actors' Remunerations

When it comes to casting superstars in movies, it goes without saying that the whole film's budget revolves around tbe actors' remuneration. And since Tam movies Thunivu and Varisu are headed for an epic clash on Wednesday, the internet is filled with information and news about these movies. Let us discuss what are the remuneations of the lead cast members of Thunivu.

Here's the salary of Ajith Kumar for Thunivu

For Thinivu, Ajith Kumar has increased his remuneration. He earned about Rs. 40-50 crore in his previous movies. But now, his salary is Rs. 60 crore for the upcoming movie.

How much is Manju Warrier earning for the movie?

As far as the co-lead is concerned, there is a huge gap of pay between the main lead and the co-lead. Manju Warrier's salary for Thinivu is reportedly Rs. 1 crore. Samuthirakani will be seen playing an important role in Thunivu. The actor's salary for Thunivu is Rs. 2 crore.

Budget of Thunivu

The film, touted to be a bank heist drama, is being made on a budget of Rs. 140 crore. Going by the reports about the actors' salaries, it looks lime about half of the budget is allocated for the cast members' salaries.

Know more about Thunivu:

Thunivu is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. The film marks the third collaboration among the trio after their previous two succesful ventures Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. So, expectations about this movie are high.

Thunivu will clash with Varisu at the box office

As far as the box office is concerned, Thunivu will face a stiff competition at the box office as Vijay's upcoming movie Varisu is also releasing on the same day (January 11). Let us wait and see which movie wins the hearts of fans and critics.