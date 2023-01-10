Thunivu Cast Members' Salary: Ajith Kumar Takes Home A Whopping Rs 60cr; Check Other Actors' Remunerations

When
it
comes
to
casting
superstars
in
movies,
it
goes
without
saying
that
the
whole
film's
budget
revolves
around
tbe
actors'
remuneration.
And
since
Tam
movies
Thunivu
and
Varisu
are
headed
for
an
epic
clash
on
Wednesday,
the
internet
is
filled
with
information
and
news
about
these
movies.
Let
us
discuss
what
are
the
remuneations
of
the
lead
cast
members
of
Thunivu.
Here's
the
salary
of
Ajith
Kumar
for
Thunivu
For
Thinivu,
Ajith
Kumar
has
increased
his
remuneration.
He
earned
about
Rs.
40-50
crore
in
his
previous
movies.
But
now,
his
salary
is
Rs.
60
crore
for
the
upcoming
movie.
How
much
is
Manju
Warrier
earning
for
the
movie?
As
far
as
the
co-lead
is
concerned,
there
is
a
huge
gap
of
pay
between
the
main
lead
and
the
co-lead.
Manju
Warrier's
salary
for
Thinivu
is
reportedly
Rs.
1
crore.
Samuthirakani
will
be
seen
playing
an
important
role
in
Thunivu.
The
actor's
salary
for
Thunivu
is
Rs.
2
crore.
Budget
of
Thunivu
The
film,
touted
to
be
a
bank
heist
drama,
is
being
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs.
140
crore.
Going
by
the
reports
about
the
actors'
salaries,
it
looks
lime
about
half
of
the
budget
is
allocated
for
the
cast
members'
salaries.
Know
more
about
Thunivu:
Thunivu
is
bankrolled
by
Boney
Kapoor
and
directed
by
H
Vinoth.
The
film
marks
the
third
collaboration
among
the
trio
after
their
previous
two
succesful
ventures
Nerkonda
Paarvai
and
Valimai.
So,
expectations
about
this
movie
are
high.
Thunivu
will
clash
with
Varisu
at
the
box
office
As
far
as
the
box
office
is
concerned,
Thunivu
will
face
a
stiff
competition
at
the
box
office
as
Vijay's
upcoming
movie
Varisu
is
also
releasing
on
the
same
day
(January
11).
Let
us
wait
and
see
which
movie
wins
the
hearts
of
fans
and
critics.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:53 [IST]