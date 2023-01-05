Thunivu Day 1 Box Office Collection In Tamil Nadu Prediction: Ajith’s Valimai Still Tops The Chart!

Ajith starrer Valimai released last year and did a good collection. Made on a budget of 150 crores, the film made Rs. 36.17 crores on the first day at the box office. It made a record collection of over 200 crores.

Directed by H Vinod, Valimai was a treat for Ajith's bike racing fans. Currently Vinod-Boney Kapoor-Ajith alliance Thunivu is ready and the trailer of the movie was released recently. It has created many records on YouTube.

The film team has officially announced that the film will release on January 11 as a Pongal special. Even before the official announcement of the film's release date, overseas pre-bookings have been good. At present, it is said that the film has hit more than 500 theaters in Tamil Nadu as well.

Considering the details, booking etc., reports claim to collect up to 30 crores. Recently released Tamil movies are getting good response among the fans. Moreover, the film industry, which was paralyzed by the Corona lockdown, has now gained momentum.

Mani Ratnam directed Ponniyin Selvan in two parts based on Kalki's novel. The first part of it was released on September 30 and was a hit. The film collected almost more than 450 crores. The movie was enjoyed by the fans in the theaters by going with families. Like Baahubali, the first part was a massive hit, and the expectations for the second part are high. It has been officially announced that the second part of this film will release on 28th April 2023. If this part is released, surely Ponniyin Selvan will cross 1000 crores in collection of both parts. The success of this film has become important for Trisha, Vikram, Jayam Ravi and many others.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram collected 450 crore rupees at the box office. It can be said that Vikram is also the favorite film of Tamil cinema fans among the films released this year. It can be said that Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU Connect gave a hand to this film. As he is going to direct Vijay 67 next, the collection of that film will definitely eat up Vikram's collection.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Beast was released as a Tamil new year gift. This film, directed by Nelson, was released with huge expectations and did not impress the fans that much. Despite mostly negative reviews, the film grossed over Rs 235 crores. As the budget of the film is high, this collection is a disappointment for the production company.

The film received mixed reviews. But the film grossed more than 200 crore rupees. Though KGF 2 is not a direct Tamil film, the expectations among the Tamil audience was too high due to the effect of KGF 1.

For Sivakarthikeyan, this year has been both great and testing. Two films like Don and Prince were released in his acting. In this, the film Don collected more than 125 crore rupees. But Prince released on Diwali was also a flop.

The film Tiruchirambalam, directed by Mithran R Jawahar and starring Dhanush, was released without big promotions. The movie was a huge hit with its simple story. It has collected more than 110 crore rupees.

It's not a big deal that the big heroes movies collection is awesome. Pradeep Ranganathan has scared entire Tamil Nadu in his second film. His first film Komali grossed Rs 50 crore. He played the lead role in the next film. While Ponniyin Selvan, which was already released in Karthi's role, is on this list, Karthi's Sardaar also made a mark in the list. Directed by PS Mithran, the film grossed over Rs 100 crore.

Directed by H Vinod and starring Ajith, Valimai was released in February this year. Though the overall collection is comparatively less when compared to films like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan 1, Valimai holds the record of the day 1 top collected film. Let's wait for Thunivu to repeat the magic at the box office.