Thunivu Day 3 Box Office Collection: The Graph Goes Down! Will It Raise Again In The Next Two Days?
As per the reports from strong sources, early prediction of Day 3 all language box office collection for Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu is approximately 9 crores in India. Being a Friday, this is comparatively less.
The
film
directly
lands
into
the
story
without
unwanted
hype
for
Ajith
Kumar.
When
the
audience
start
thinking
that
it
is
a
normal
bank
robbery
story,
director
H
Vinoth
clearly
says
'NO'
with
a
swag.
His
choice
of
content
is
always
too
good
and
his
political
knowledge
paved
the
ultimate
way
for
audience
to
enjoy
power
packed
film.
Brilliant
Screenplay
from
H
Vinoth
with
proper
proportion
of
mass
elements
makes
Thunivu
so
special
not
only
for
Ajith
Kumar
fans
but
also
for
the
general
audience.
Police
department
and
press
are
exposed
enough
to
make
the
audience
laugh
out
loud
at
the
theatre.
It's
a
perfect
Pongal
treat
for
Ajith
fans.
Though
there
are
some
logical
loop
holes,
Vinoth
tried
his
best
to
cover
up
with
a
justification.
His
efforts
in
bringing
the
film
with
a
socially
responsible
content
is
just
tremendous.
Bangkok
segment
with
Bigg
Boss
celebrities
looks
a
bit
forced.
Set
work
is
too
bad
for
such
a
big
budget
film.
But
the
story
and
the
brilliant
writing
makes
us
forgot
everything.
John
Kokken
scores
well
after
Sarpatta
Parambarai
as
a
perfect
Villian.
Bagavathy
Perumal,
the
press
person
Mai
Pa,
Bala
Saravanan
and
Mahanadhi
Sekar
did
a
great
job
in
comedy
sequences.
Mai
Pa
remains
special
with
his
subtle
and
natural
performance
throughout
the
film.
He
will
definitely
get
a
lot
more
character
roles
in
Tamil
cinema
after
Thunivu.
Samuthtakani
resembles
the
popular
police
officer
Sylendra
Babu
in
many
places
with
his
unique
body
language
and
dialogue
delivery.
Ghibran's
background
score
is
not
bad.
Manju
warrier
did
a
neat
character
with
enough
mass
scenes.
Nirav
Shah
portrayed
the
massive
Ajith
Kumar
through
his
lenses.
And
finally,
the
man
of
the
match,
Ajith
Kumar
stuns
everybody
with
his
extra-ordinary
acting.
His
voice
modulation
blends
perfectly
for
the
script.
H
Vinoth
brings
out
the
best
part
of
Ajith
Kumar
for
the
consecutive
Third
time.
Never
expected
such
a
good
content
based
film
from
Ajith
Kumar
as
a
Pongal
release
that
too
clashing
with
Vijay's
Varisu.
Thunivu
will
stand
out
for
its
brilliant
presentation
and
H
Vinoth
easily
comes
into
list
of
top
three
most
wanted
directors
of
Tamil
Cinema.
Every
hero
would
love
to
work
with
him
after
watching
Thunivu.
As
the
film
says
NO
GUTS
NO
GLORY!
Great
work
H
Vinoth
and
team!
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 18:05 [IST]