Thunivu FIRST REVIEW Out: Fans Heap Praises On Ajith Kumar-Starrer; A Blockbuster On The Cards?

Well, it looks like yet another blockbuster is on the cards for Kollywood. After witnessing success in the form of movies like Vikram and Ponniyin Selvan in 2022, it looks like Kollywood will keep up with the success spree in 2023, too. The year is starting with an epic clash at the box office as Ajith Kumar's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu are slated for release on January 11 as Pongal special. Though the movies are yet to hit the marquee, reviews after the sensor screening of Thunivu are out and it looks like the film will turn out to be an eventful venture.

Umar Saindu, who got to watch the movie during thr sensor screening, wrote on Twitter, "First Review #Thunivu : #ManjuWarrier Stole the Show ! She is surprise package. If you are looking high-octane action scenes, sleek visuals, #Ajith Stylish Swag & Clap Worthy Dialogues then #Thunivu should definitely be your pick this Pongal."

He further added, "First Review #Thunivu : #AjithKumar makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect hero kind villain in this film,who can fight in style and charm the audiences. The film's action sequences are Brilliant."

Thunivu directed by H Vinoth is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. This film marks the third collaboration between the trio after their previous ventures Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. It stars Manju Warrier as the co-lead, while Yogi Babu will be seen playing an important role.

Touted to be a heist drama, it looks like the film will portray Ajith Kumar in a negative shade going by the promos released so far.

Ajith Kumar is clashing with Vijay for the forst time after years as the latter's Varisu is also releasing on the same day. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu has Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead.