Thunivu FIRST REVIEW Out: Fans Heap Praises On Ajith Kumar-Starrer; A Blockbuster On The Cards?

Well,
it
looks
like
yet
another
blockbuster
is
on
the
cards
for
Kollywood.
After
witnessing
success
in
the
form
of
movies
like
Vikram
and
Ponniyin
Selvan
in
2022,
it
looks
like
Kollywood
will
keep
up
with
the
success
spree
in
2023,
too.
The
year
is
starting
with
an
epic
clash
at
the
box
office
as
Ajith
Kumar's
Thunivu
and
Vijay's
Varisu
are
slated
for
release
on
January
11
as
Pongal
special.
Though
the
movies
are
yet
to
hit
the
marquee,
reviews
after
the
sensor
screening
of
Thunivu
are
out
and
it
looks
like
the
film
will
turn
out
to
be
an
eventful
venture.
Read
the
first
review
of
Thinivu
here:
Umar
Saindu,
who
got
to
watch
the
movie
during
thr
sensor
screening,
wrote
on
Twitter,
"First
Review
#Thunivu
:
#ManjuWarrier
Stole
the
Show
!
She
is
surprise
package.
If
you
are
looking
high-octane
action
scenes,
sleek
visuals,
#Ajith
Stylish
Swag
&
Clap
Worthy
Dialogues
then
#Thunivu
should
definitely
be
your
pick
this
Pongal."
He
further
added,
"First
Review
#Thunivu
:
#AjithKumar
makes
absolutely
no
mistakes
in
getting
his
act
together.
There's
no
denying
the
fact
that
he
plays
the
perfect
hero
kind
villain
in
this
film,who
can
fight
in
style
and
charm
the
audiences.
The
film's
action
sequences
are
Brilliant."
Know
more
about
Thinivu
Thunivu
directed
by
H
Vinoth
is
bankrolled
by
Boney
Kapoor.
This
film
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
the
trio
after
their
previous
ventures
Nerkonda
Paarvai
and
Valimai.
It
stars
Manju
Warrier
as
the
co-lead,
while
Yogi
Babu
will
be
seen
playing
an
important
role.
Touted
to
be
a
heist
drama,
it
looks
like
the
film
will
portray
Ajith
Kumar
in
a
negative
shade
going
by
the
promos
released
so
far.
Ajith
Kumar
is
clashing
with
Vijay
for
the
forst
time
after
years
as
the
latter's
Varisu
is
also
releasing
on
the
same
day.
Directed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally,
Varisu
has
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
co-lead.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 11:02 [IST]