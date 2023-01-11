Thunivu Twitter Review: Stylish Ajith Kumar Comes Up With A Terrific Performance To Win The Pongal Race!

The way director H Vinoth presented the story with his outstanding screenplay satisfies both the common audience and Ajith Kumar fans. His confidence was evident right from the day he started giving interviews.

The most expected moment for Ajith Kumar fans is here. Yes, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu movie is released in theatres worldwide. The film stars Manju Warrier, Samuthrakani and others in lead roles along with Ajith.

According to the Twitter review of fans from all over the globe, this film is made technically at an international level and has fiery dialogues from AK throughout the film. His brand new beard look with terrific performance impress fans to the core. Apart from that, Manju Warrier's character is a pleasant surprise. Ghibran's background score works well and Cinematographer Nirav Shah proved again with his brilliant frames. The whole theatre erupts on a particular scene as mentioned by actor Samuthrakani.

Director H Vinoth who got trolled badly for his previous film Valimai, hits hard this time with a perfect mix of emotions and the much needed mass elements for an Ajith Kumar film. The way he presented the story with his outstanding screenplay satisfies both the common audience and AK fans. His confidence was evident right from the day he started giving interviews for the Thunivu. This film is definitely a milestone in Ajith Kumar's filmography. His costumes looks super cool and the way he carried himself in film is adorable. Stunt sequences are the topnotch part of the film. The entire team has worked hard to bring out an important message in this perfect entertainer.

Thunivu is the answer for why Ajith Kumar chose H Vinoth for the consecutive third time after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. The H Vinoth who gave Sadhuranga Vettai and Dheeran Adhigaram Ondru is back with a bang. Fans can now understand the reason for Valimai's failure. Hope he had a big pressure due to the Covid situation. A good filmmaker will prove himself when proper freedom is given and it is proved once again with Thunivu. The entire film industry is now looking forward for H Vinoth's next film with Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan.

Coming back to Ajith Kumar, it seems like he works only based on the trust that he gets from a film director. Once he chooses a filmmakers, he surrenders himself to them. His dedication for Thunivu is just amazing. A star like Ajith Kumar doing the entire stunts on his own with so much health problems is not an easy thing. Hats Off AK! Thunivu is a perfect treat for fans who stood by him in his journey!