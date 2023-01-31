Trisha Flies To Kashmir With Lokesh Kanagaraj For Vijay’s Thalapathy67 Shooting! Ticket Details Leaked!
After
'Varisu',
Vijay
will
next
be
seen
in
Thalapathy
67
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj.
The
shooting
of
the
film
has
started
recently.
The
team
released
an
official
announcement
of
Thalapathy
67
yesterday.
The
film
will
be
produced
by
Seven
Screen
Studio
and
Anirudh
will
compose
the
music.
Many
people
are
posting
Trisha's
photo
on
the
internet
saying
that
Trisha
is
going
to
Kashmir
for
the
shooting
of
Thalapathy
67
and
that
she
left
from
Chennai
airport
for
this.
Now
these
photos
are
going
viral.
It
is
said
that
in
Thalapathy
67,
Vijay
will
play
the
role
of
a
50-year-old
gangster
and
6
leading
actors
will
be
playing
his
villains.
After
this,
the
film
team
released
a
new
update
yesterday.
Accordingly
Thalapathy
67
team
has
tied
up
with
Seven
Screen
Studio.
Also,
Anirudh
will
compose
the
music
for
the
film.
The
film
team
announced
this
by
releasing
a
massive
poster.
Arjun's
recent
look
for
the
film
is
also
trending.
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
recently
told
in
an
interview
that
he
is
doing
makeup
for
many
leading
actors
in
Thalapathy67.
It
is
important
to
note
that
he
did
makeup
for
Kamal
Haasan
in
his
previous
industry
blockbuster
hit
film
Vikram.
And
Kamal
appreciated
his
sense
in
makeup.
Hope
the
six
villains
will
look
terrific
with
Thalapathy
Vijay
in
Lokesh's
direction
along
with
his
own
unique
style
of
makeup.
Since
the
announcement
was
made
officially,
talks
about
LCU
(Lokesh
Cinematic
Universe)
is
getting
more
attention.
Master
trademark
hand
ring
connect
is
said
to
be
continued
in
Thalapathy67
too.
In
this
case,
it
has
been
reported
that
the
Thalapathy
67
film
crew
is
going
to
Kashmir.
That
is,
after
the
shooting
of
Kodaikanal
and
Chennai,
the
Thalapathy
67
crew
is
going
to
go
to
Kashmir
in
a
separate
flight.
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
Sathyaraj,
Priya
Anand
and
few
others
are
also
going
in
the
flight,
according
to
cinema
sources.
Also,
related
photos
about
the
ticket
details
are
going
viral
on
social
media.