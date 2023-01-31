Trisha Flies To Kashmir With Lokesh Kanagaraj For Vijay’s Thalapathy67 Shooting! Ticket Details Leaked!

In this case, it has been reported that the Thalapathy 67 film crew is going to Kashmir. That is, after the shooting at Kodaikanal and Chennai, the Thalapathy 67 crew is going to go to Kashmir in a separate flight.

After 'Varisu', Vijay will next be seen in Thalapathy 67 directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The shooting of the film has started recently. The team released an official announcement of Thalapathy 67 yesterday. The film will be produced by Seven Screen Studio and Anirudh will compose the music.

Many people are posting Trisha's photo on the internet saying that Trisha is going to Kashmir for the shooting of Thalapathy 67 and that she left from Chennai airport for this. Now these photos are going viral.

It is said that in Thalapathy 67, Vijay will play the role of a 50-year-old gangster and 6 leading actors will be playing his villains. After this, the film team released a new update yesterday. Accordingly Thalapathy 67 team has tied up with Seven Screen Studio. Also, Anirudh will compose the music for the film. The film team announced this by releasing a massive poster. Arjun's recent look for the film is also trending. Lokesh Kanagaraj recently told in an interview that he is doing makeup for many leading actors in Thalapathy67. It is important to note that he did makeup for Kamal Haasan in his previous industry blockbuster hit film Vikram. And Kamal appreciated his sense in makeup. Hope the six villains will look terrific with Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh's direction along with his own unique style of makeup.

Since the announcement was made officially, talks about LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is getting more attention. Master trademark hand ring connect is said to be continued in Thalapathy67 too.

In this case, it has been reported that the Thalapathy 67 film crew is going to Kashmir. That is, after the shooting of Kodaikanal and Chennai, the Thalapathy 67 crew is going to go to Kashmir in a separate flight. Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sathyaraj, Priya Anand and few others are also going in the flight, according to cinema sources. Also, related photos about the ticket details are going viral on social media.