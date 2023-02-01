Trisha In Thalapathy 67: Official Announcement Is Out; Get Ready To Meet The Sensational On-screen Pair!
Thalapathy
67
is
a
film
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
starring
Vijay.
The
film
will
be
produced
by
Lalith
Kumar
under
Seven
Screen
Studios
and
Anirudh
will
compose
the
music.
After
the
success
of
Master,
Vijay
and
Lokesh
have
teamed
up
again,
so
expectations
for
the
film
have
increased.
The
film
team
officially
announced
yesterday
that
actor
Arjun,
Bollywood
actor
Sanjay
Dutt,
actress
Priya
Anand,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
directors
Mysskin,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
dance
master
Sandy
and
Malayalam
actor
Mathew
Thomas
will
act
in
Thalapathy
67.
Meanwhile,
there
were
reports
that
the
film
crew
was
discussing
to
cast
Trisha
opposite
Vijay
in
the
film.
In
order
to
confirm
this,
the
team
has
officially
announced
that
Trisha
has
joined
Thalapathy
67
by
releasing
a
special
tribute
video.
Earlier,
Trisha
and
Vijay
acted
in
films
like
Ghilli,
Kuruvi,
Aadhi
and
Thirupachi.
After
14
years,
the
two
are
again
acting
together
and
the
fans
are
extremely
happy.
It
is
said
that
in
Thalapathy
67,
Vijay
will
play
the
role
of
a
50-year-old
gangster
and
6
leading
actors
will
be
playing
his
villains.
After
this,
the
film
team
released
a
new
update
yesterday.
Accordingly
Thalapathy
67
team
has
tied
up
with
Seven
Screen
Studio.
Also,
Anirudh
will
compose
the
music
for
the
film.
The
film
team
announced
this
by
releasing
a
massive
poster.
Arjun's
recent
look
for
the
film
is
also
trending.
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
recently
told
in
an
interview
that
he
is
doing
makeup
for
many
leading
actors
in
Thalapathy67.
It
is
important
to
note
that
he
did
makeup
for
Kamal
Haasan
in
his
previous
industry
blockbuster
hit
film
Vikram.
And
Kamal
appreciated
his
sense
in
makeup.
Hope
the
six
villains
will
look
terrific
with
Thalapathy
Vijay
in
Lokesh's
direction
along
with
his
own
unique
style
of
makeup.
Since
the
announcement
was
made
officially,
talks
about
LCU
(Lokesh
Cinematic
Universe)
is
getting
more
attention.
Master
trademark
hand
ring
connect
is
said
to
be
continued
in
Thalapathy67
too.
Above
all,
Trisha
Vijay
combination
scenes
will
grab
everyone's
attention
for
sure.