Trisha In Thalapathy 67: Official Announcement Is Out; Get Ready To Meet The Sensational On-screen Pair!

Thalapathy 67 is a film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Vijay. The film will be produced by Lalith Kumar under Seven Screen Studios and Anirudh will compose the music. After the success of Master, Vijay and Lokesh have teamed up again, so expectations for the film have increased.

The film team officially announced yesterday that actor Arjun, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, actress Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, directors Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, dance master Sandy and Malayalam actor Mathew Thomas will act in Thalapathy 67.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the film crew was discussing to cast Trisha opposite Vijay in the film. In order to confirm this, the team has officially announced that Trisha has joined Thalapathy 67 by releasing a special tribute video. Earlier, Trisha and Vijay acted in films like Ghilli, Kuruvi, Aadhi and Thirupachi. After 14 years, the two are again acting together and the fans are extremely happy.

It is said that in Thalapathy 67, Vijay will play the role of a 50-year-old gangster and 6 leading actors will be playing his villains. After this, the film team released a new update yesterday. Accordingly Thalapathy 67 team has tied up with Seven Screen Studio. Also, Anirudh will compose the music for the film. The film team announced this by releasing a massive poster. Arjun's recent look for the film is also trending. Lokesh Kanagaraj recently told in an interview that he is doing makeup for many leading actors in Thalapathy67.

It is important to note that he did makeup for Kamal Haasan in his previous industry blockbuster hit film Vikram. And Kamal appreciated his sense in makeup. Hope the six villains will look terrific with Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh's direction along with his own unique style of makeup.

Since the announcement was made officially, talks about LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is getting more attention. Master trademark hand ring connect is said to be continued in Thalapathy67 too. Above all, Trisha Vijay combination scenes will grab everyone's attention for sure.