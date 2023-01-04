UNBELIEVABLE: Priyadarshini QUITS Tamil Serial Ethir Neechal? Shocked Fans Express Disappointment

Sun
TV
has
many
successful
serials
focusing
on
women
and
their
lives.
Serials
like
Kayal
and
Ethir
Neechal
are
running
successfully
in
the
channel,
and
these
serials
are
completely
focusing
on
women
and
their
lives.
Though
Kamal
is
the
show
that
gives
the
channel
the
best
TRP
rating,
Ethir
Neechal
is
also
a
top
serial
that
has
won
several
fans’
hearts.
Every
day
the
scenes
from
the
show
are
making
the
rounds
on
social
media
as
fans
have
several
good
things
to
say
about
the
serial.
Lead
actor
to
quit
the
show?
Priyadarshini,
who
is
playing
the
lead
role
in
Ethir
Neechal
has
gained
a
large
fan
base
through
this
serial.
Though
she
used
to
act
in
Vijay
TV’s
Namma
Veettu
Pillai,
her
fan
base
for
Ethir
Neechal
is
also
significant.
In
a
latest
update,
it
is
being
reported
that
the
actor
has
decided
to
step
out
of
the
serial.
Though
it
is
not
yet
confirmed
officially,
fans
are
still
expressing
how
shocked
they
are
to
hear
the
news.
And
this
has
become
a
topic
of
discussion
on
social
media
as
fans
are
expressing
how
the
serial
will
not
be
the
same
without
her.
It
is
also
reported
that
the
makers
have
brought
on
board
another
star
to
replace
her.
Hearing
the
news,
a
fan
wrote,
“Pls
don't
change
Priya
mam
she
best
acting
pls
don't
change
(sic).”
Though
it
looks
like
the
news
holds
truth,
let
us
wait
until
the
makers
announce
it
officially
before
jumping
the
gun.
In
case
you
didn’t
know,
Madhumitha
H,
Sabari
Prasanth,
Haripriya
Isai,
Kaniha
are
the
other
actors
who
play
important
roles
in
the
series.
The
first
episode
of
the
series
went
on
air
on
February
7,
2022.
Within
one
year
of
its
inception,
Ethir
Neechal
managed
to
gain
a
huge
fan
base
and
it
is
a
pretty
significant
feat.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 22:11 [IST]