UNBELIEVABLE: Priyadarshini QUITS Tamil Serial Ethir Neechal? Shocked Fans Express Disappointment

Sun TV has many successful serials focusing on women and their lives. Serials like Kayal and Ethir Neechal are running successfully in the channel, and these serials are completely focusing on women and their lives. Though Kamal is the show that gives the channel the best TRP rating, Ethir Neechal is also a top serial that has won several fans’ hearts. Every day the scenes from the show are making the rounds on social media as fans have several good things to say about the serial.

Lead actor to quit the show?

Priyadarshini, who is playing the lead role in Ethir Neechal has gained a large fan base through this serial. Though she used to act in Vijay TV’s Namma Veettu Pillai, her fan base for Ethir Neechal is also significant. In a latest update, it is being reported that the actor has decided to step out of the serial. Though it is not yet confirmed officially, fans are still expressing how shocked they are to hear the news. And this has become a topic of discussion on social media as fans are expressing how the serial will not be the same without her. It is also reported that the makers have brought on board another star to replace her.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Will Be Eliminated If He Does THIS. Severe Warning Issued

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Where Did Dhanalakshmi Go After Eviction? Netizens Express Concern

Hearing the news, a fan wrote, “Pls don't change Priya mam she best acting pls don't change (sic).” Though it looks like the news holds truth, let us wait until the makers announce it officially before jumping the gun.

In case you didn’t know, Madhumitha H, Sabari Prasanth, Haripriya Isai, Kaniha are the other actors who play important roles in the series. The first episode of the series went on air on February 7, 2022. Within one year of its inception, Ethir Neechal managed to gain a huge fan base and it is a pretty significant feat.