Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2: Thunivu Storm Affects Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Varisu
second
day
advance
booking
gross
for
7
crores
in
India.
As
per
the
reports
from
strong
sources,
Day
2
all
language
box
office
collection
for
Varisu
is
16
crores
in
India.
Whereas
day
1
box
office
collection
was
27
crores.
It
is
normal
for
a
Vijay
film
and
we
should
agree
the
fact
that
Thunivu
collects
well
at
the
box
office
this
time.
It
is
not
an
easy
task
for
a
commercial
film
to
get
positive
response
from
critics.
Well
done
Vamshi
Paidipally
for
the
great
writing
and
proper
execution.
It
is
also
said
to
be
a
new
experience
for
Vijay
fans.
A
mass
hero
giving
so
much
importance
to
a
family
subject
is
automatically
giving
goosebumps
for
the
audience.
Though
producer
Dil
Raju
was
talking
about
number
one
and
number
two
games,
Thalapathy
Vijay
has
understood
that
content
is
always
the
Hero.
Vijay
fans
started
challenging
their
friends
in
social
media
not
to
cry
in
a
particular
emotional
scene
which
works
too
good
on
screen.
There
are
lot
of
personal
connect
for
fans
in
Varisu.
Lot
of
celebrities
including
Varalakshmi
Sarathkumar,
Ganesh
Venkataraman,
Blue
Sattai
Maaran
and
Itis
Prashanth
has
shared
their
excitement
of
watching
Varisu
from
their
official
Twitter
handles.
First
half
of
the
film
comes
out
as
a
perfect
entertainer.
Interval
block
is
a
too
good
for
a
Vijay
film.
Second
is
a
bit
lag
but
the
man
of
masses
Thalapathy
Vijay
managed
to
pull
the
audience
attention
till
the
end.
General
audience
left
the
theatre
with
happy
tears.
Fans
felt
very
emotional
after
the
show.
Varisu
is
a
sure
shot
blockbuster
film.
Vijay's
Ranjithamey
dance
moves
makes
everyone
dance.
On
the
other
hand
Jaani
master
is
getting
trolled
for
his
crazy
choreography.
Vijay's
level
of
dedication
especially
in
dance
is
just
mind-blowing.
Thalapathy
Vijay
looks
so
young
in
the
movie.
Seems
like
he
has
some
Benjamin
Button
effect.
Finally,
Varisu
is
a
lovely
Pongal
feast
for
the
people
of
Tamilnadu.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 6:53 [IST]