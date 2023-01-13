Varisu Box Office Collection Day 3: Real Magic Of Vijay Started Only From Today

As per the reports from strong sources, Day 3 all language box office collection for Varisu is 10 crores in India. It is too good for a third day collection and it will definitely go up in the next two days.

As per the reports from strong sources, Day 3 all language box office collection for Varisu is 10 crores in India. It is too good for a third day collection and it will definitely go up in the next two days. The producer and the distributors are happy with the results so far. Though Thunivu had an impact in Varisu's collection for the first two days, family audience started coming to the theatres for Vijay's Varisu in large numbers from today.

It is not an easy task for a commercial film to get positive response from critics. Well done Vamshi Paidipally for the great writing and proper execution. It is also said to be a new experience for Vijay fans. A mass hero giving so much importance to a family subject is automatically giving goosebumps for the audience. Though producer Dil Raju was talking about number one and number two games, Thalapathy Vijay has understood that content is always the Hero.

Vijay fans started challenging their friends in social media not to cry in a particular emotional scene which works too good on screen. There are lot of personal connect for fans in Varisu. Lot of celebrities including Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Ganesh Venkataraman, Blue Sattai Maaran and Itis Prashanth has shared their excitement of watching Varisu from their official Twitter handles. First half of the film comes out as a perfect entertainer.

Interval block is a too good for a Vijay film. Second is a bit lag but the man of masses Thalapathy Vijay managed to pull the audience attention till the end. General audience left the theatre with happy tears. Fans felt very emotional after the show. Varisu is a sure shot blockbuster film. Vijay's Ranjithamey dance moves makes everyone dance.

On the other hand, Jaani master is getting trolled for his crazy choreography. Vijay's level of dedication especially in dance is just mind-blowing. Thalapathy Vijay looks so young in the movie. Seems like he has some Benjamin Button effect. Finally, Varisu is a lovely Pongal feast for the people of Tamilnadu.