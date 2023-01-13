Varisu Editor KL Praveen Reveals Why He Removed Kushboo's Scenes, Says 'It Was So Good But...'

Varisu
Editor
KL
Praveen
reveals
the
truth
behind
removing
Kushboo's
scenes
from
Varisu.
Thalapathy
Vijay
is
shining
as
the
top
star
in
the
world
of
Tamil
cinema.
After
the
film
Beast,
he
acted
in
the
film
'Varisu'
directed
by
Vamsi.
Rashmika
Mandhana,
Sarathkumar,
Yogi
Babu,
Prakash
Raj,
Nasser,
Prabhu,
Jayasudha,
Srikanth,
Sangeetha,
Samyukta
etc.
are
acting
in
this
film.
Thaman
has
composed
music
for
this
film.
The
film,
which
is
being
developed
as
a
story
with
a
family
background,
is
getting
good
reviews
from
the
first
day.
Sarathkumar
is
a
very
big
businessman
in
the
city.
He
has
three
sons
Srikanth,
Sham
and
Vijay.
In
this,
both
Srikanth
and
Shyam
are
like
puppets
who
obey
their
father's
words.
But
Vijay
is
the
only
one
who
cares
about
his
dreams
and
ambitions
and
wants
to
create
his
own
identity.
At
one
point
Sarathkumar
asks
Vijay
to
leave
the
house
as
he
refuses
to
hand
over
his
management
responsibility
to
him.
Vijay
leaves
the
house
and
runs
a
successful
business
on
his
own.
Later,
Sarathkumar,
who
is
at
the
top
of
the
industry,
faces
setbacks
in
his
career
due
to
the
intrigues
of
his
own
family.
In
such
a
situation,
Vijay
wants
to
come
back
home
and
see
his
business
again.
Then
why
did
Sarathkumar's
business
suffer?
What
is
the
conspiracy
of
the
family?
So
what
are
the
problems
in
the
family?
The
rest
of
the
story
is
whether
Vijay
has
restored
Sarathkumar's
business
empire.
It
was
reported
that
Khushboo
is
acting
in
this
film.
However,
Khushboo
is
not
featured
in
even
a
single
scene
in
the
film.
In
an
interview
in
such
a
situation,
Khushboo
said,
'Why
are
you
asking
me
about
Warisu?
Who
told
me
that
I
acted
in
that
film?
I
was
there
to
see
Sarathkumar
and
Prabhu
Cher.
He
says
that
I
have
nothing
to
do
with
Varisu
film.
But
Khushboo,
who
had
already
shared
a
picture
with
Vijay
and
Rashmika
before
the
film's
release,
said,
'It's
great
to
join
this
family.
It
is
also
worth
noting
that
he
had
posted
that
'I
was
waiting
for
the
official
announcement
from
the
film
crew
before
I
said
it.' It
is
not
known
if
the
crew
deleted
the
scenes
of
Khushboo
due
to
the
length
of
the
film.
He
said,
"The
reason
for
removing
Kushboo's
scenes
is
only
the
length.
She
played
an
important
role
and
it
was
so
good.
But
unfortunately,
we
have
to
take
the
painful
call
and
remove
it
considering
the
length
of
the
film.
Director
Vamshi
informed
her
before
the
release
and
she
took
it
in
a
sportive
way.
Sorry
Kushboo
Mam,
I
apologize
for
removing
your
scenes
from
Varisu."
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 15:10 [IST]