Varisu, Thunivu Clash: Vijay's EXPLOSIVE Salary Hike And Huge Difference Between Ajith Kumar's remuneration

A
collaboration
of
sorts
between
Tollywood
and
Kollywood
is
happening
for
Vijay's
upcoming
movie
Varisu.
While
it's
stars
Vijay
as
the
lead
actor,
the
other
top
cast
and
crew
members
are
from
the
Tollywood
industry.
The
film
has
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
leading
lady,
who
is
well-known
for
her
successful
Telugu
movies.
It
is
bankrolled
by
Telugu
producer
Dil
Raju,
while
Tollywood
filmmaker
Vamshi
Paidipally
has
helmed
the
movie.
S
Thaman,
who
is
also
popular
in
Tollywood
has
composed
the
music.
How
much
is
Vijay
earning
for
Varisu?
Apparently,
Vijay
has
hiked
his
salary
to
Rs.
105
crore
and
an
additional
GST
of
about
Rs.
19
crore.
Going
by
the
reports,
this
is
the
highest
salary
that
Dil
Raju's
Sri
Venkateshwara
Creations
ever
paid
an
actor.
What
are
the
salaries
of
other
actors?
Rashmika
Mandanna,
who
plays
the
female
lead,
takes
home
Rs.
4
crore.
Prakash
Raj
plays
the
main
antagonist
in
the
movie
and
his
salary
is
Rs.
1
crore.
Prabhu
will
be
seen
as
Vijay's
father
in
Varisu
and
his
salary
is
Rs.
50
lakh.
What
is
the
budget
of
Varisu?
The
Tamil-Telugu
bilingual
drama
was
reportedly
made
on
a
budget
of
a
whopping
Rs.
200
crore.
And
with
the
reports
available,
it
looks
like
more
than
half
of
it
is
spent
on
the
salary
of
the
cast
members!
Know
more
about
Varisu:
Varisu
is
touted
to
be
a
family
drama.
The
film
is
slated
for
release
on
January
11
as
a
Pongal
special.
This
means,
Varisu
will
clash
with
Ajith
Kumar
and
Manju
Warrier's
Thunivu,
which
is
also
awaiting
release
on
the
same
day.
Thunivu
is
directed
by
H
Vinoth.
How
much
is
Ajith
earning
for
Thunivu?
Going
by
the
reports
available,
Ajith
Kumar's
salary
for
Thunivu
is
Rs.
60
crore,
which
is
way
lesser
than
what
Vijay
is
making
for
Varisu.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:58 [IST]