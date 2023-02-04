Veteran Singer Vani Jairam No More; Condolences Pour In

Veteran
Playback
singer,
and
National
Award
winner
Vani
Jairam,
who
was
awarded
the
third-highest-civilian
award
in
India,
Padma
Bhushan,
died
due
to
an
injury
on
her
forehead.
According
to
the
Thousand
Lights
police,
the
singer
was
found
dead
at
her
residence.
Vani
Jairam
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Vani
Jairam,
who
lived
at
her
house
on
Haddows
Road,
Nungambakkam,
Chennai
breathed
her
last
under
unknown
circumstances.
She
was
78
years
old
and
reportedly
died
alone.
She
won
the
National
Award
for
Playback
singing
thrice
and
had
received
the
State
awards
from
Tamil
Nadu,
Andhra
Pradesh,
Gujarat,
Kerala,
Maharashtra,
and
Odisha,
for
her
contribution.
Vani
Jairam
predominantly
worked
with
legendary
composers
like
Ilaiyaraaja,
RD
Burman,
KV
Mahadevan,
OP
Nayyar,
and
Madan
Mohan
among
others.
Vani
Jairam,
born
as
Kalaivani
on
November
30
in
1945
at
Vellore
is
a
renowned
Playback
singer.
She
was
born
into
a
family
of
classical
musicians,
and
she
was
enrolled
for
a
formal
Carnatic
training
under
the
guidance
of
Kadalur
Srinivas
Iyengar,
TR
Balasubramanian,
and
RS
Mani.
She
had
a
liking
to
Hindi
songs
she
listened
to
on
Radio
Ceylon,
and
she
memorized
and
reproduced
the
entire
orchestration
of
the
songs
at
a
very
young
age.
She
had
a
film
career
of
about
five
decades
and
recorded
about
10,000
songs
in
major
Indian
languages
including
Telugu,
Tamil,
Tulu,
Kannada,
Malayalam,
Hindi,
Marathi,
Urdu,
Bengali,
Bhojpuri,
and
Oria.
At
a
tender
age
of
eight,
Vani
Jairam
gave
her
first
public
performance
at
the
All
India
Radio,
Madras.
She
was
also
an
employee
with
the
SBI.