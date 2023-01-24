Vijay Antony Shares A Picture From Hospital Bed Following A Major Surgery After Getting Injured In Malaysia
Vijay Antony, who got injured severely while shooting for Pichaikkaran 2 in Malaysia, underwent major surgery at a hospital. The talented youngster took to his social media handle to share an image about his condition.
The
actor
rose
to
immense
popularity
by
portraying
the
character
of
Pichaikkaran
in
the
2016
film.
Satna
Titus
played
the
film's
female
lead
role.
The
47-year-old
actor
was
rushed
to
a
super
specialty
hospital
in
Langkawi
following
a
freak
accident
during
the
filming.
He
got
injured
while
shooting
for
a
scene
in
which
he
was
required
to
be
on
a
speedboat.
While
the
crew
was
on
a
bigger
boat
filming
the
action
scene,
Vijay
Antony,
along
with
the
film's
actress
Kavya
was
on
the
speedboat
which
he
missed
control
of
and
crashed
into
another
boat.
The
film's
crew
was
shocked
at
the
unfortunate
accident
and
immediately
jumped
to
rescue
Kavya
and
Vijay.
Kavya
sustained
a
minor
head
injury
while
Vijay
had
his
head,
lips,
teeth,
and
nose
hit
severely.
According
to
the
reports,
the
actor
will
be
brought
to
Chennai
after
his
condition
is
billed
stable.
Currently,
he
is
under
observation
and
is
being
monitored
closely
post-surgery.
His
wife
Fatima
Vijay
Antony
is
producing
Pichaikkaran
2
movie.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 21:59 [IST]