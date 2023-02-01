Vijay Fans Offers Life Time Settlement To Thalapathy 67 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj!

Vijay Fans mentioned in the poster that Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67 movie should be completely different from his previous films and if it is so then they will give him life time settlement.

With the official announcement of the 67th film update of actor Vijay, a poster designed and displayed in a public place by Vijay fans in Chengalpattu is attracting everyone's attention.

In the year 2021, the film Master starring actor Vijay was released. Vijay teamed up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj through this film. The movie gave huge hope to the film industry who suffered a lot of financial loss due to corona virus. Vijay Sethupathi played the villain and Malavika Mohanan played the heroine in the huge blockbuster film. The film was produced by Lalith Kumar on behalf of Seven Screen Studios.

Following this, Lokesh Kanagaraj had directed the film Vikram with Kamal Haasan. Actor Suriya played a cameo role in the film. Similarly, it was reported that Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj will team up again after Beast and Varisu. The official announcement was made yesterday while the incidents confirming this happened here and there.

Accordingly, Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj has teamed up again with Thalapathy 67. The film is composed by Anirudh and produced by Lalit Kumar on behalf of Seven Screen Studios. The master alliance has come together and has created great expectations among the fans.

Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj team surprised fans by giving continous updates on Thalapathy 67 cast details. The production house revealed the presence of actors Sanjay Dutt, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, GVM, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Priya Anand and Sandy Master in the film. In this case, a poster held by fans in Chengalpattu district is attracting everyone's attention.

Accordingly, it is mentioned in the poster that Lokesh Kanagaraj's Thalapathy 67 movie should be completely unique and different from Vijay's previous films and if it is so then they will give him life time settlement like money, name and fame. This poster is catching everyone's attention.