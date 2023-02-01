Vijay Fans Offers Life Time Settlement To Thalapathy 67 Director Lokesh Kanagaraj!

With
the
official
announcement
of
the
67th
film
update
of
actor
Vijay,
a
poster
designed
and
displayed
in
a
public
place
by
Vijay
fans
in
Chengalpattu
is
attracting
everyone's
attention.
In
the
year
2021,
the
film
Master
starring
actor
Vijay
was
released.
Vijay
teamed
up
with
director
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
through
this
film.
The
movie
gave
huge
hope
to
the
film
industry
who
suffered
a
lot
of
financial
loss
due
to
corona
virus.
Vijay
Sethupathi
played
the
villain
and
Malavika
Mohanan
played
the
heroine
in
the
huge
blockbuster
film.
The
film
was
produced
by
Lalith
Kumar
on
behalf
of
Seven
Screen
Studios.
Following
this,
Lokesh
Kanagaraj
had
directed
the
film
Vikram
with
Kamal
Haasan.
Actor
Suriya
played
a
cameo
role
in
the
film.
Similarly,
it
was
reported
that
Vijay-Lokesh
Kanagaraj
will
team
up
again
after
Beast
and
Varisu.
The
official
announcement
was
made
yesterday
while
the
incidents
confirming
this
happened
here
and
there.
Accordingly,
Vijay-Lokesh
Kanagaraj
has
teamed
up
again
with
Thalapathy
67.
The
film
is
composed
by
Anirudh
and
produced
by
Lalit
Kumar
on
behalf
of
Seven
Screen
Studios.
The
master
alliance
has
come
together
and
has
created
great
expectations
among
the
fans.
Vijay-Lokesh
Kanagaraj
team
surprised
fans
by
giving
continous
updates
on
Thalapathy
67
cast
details.
The
production
house
revealed
the
presence
of
actors
Sanjay
Dutt,
Mansoor
Ali
Khan,
Mysskin,
GVM,
Arjun,
Mathew
Thomas,
Priya
Anand
and
Sandy
Master
in
the
film.
In
this
case,
a
poster
held
by
fans
in
Chengalpattu
district
is
attracting
everyone's
attention.
Accordingly,
it
is
mentioned
in
the
poster
that
Lokesh
Kanagaraj's
Thalapathy
67
movie
should
be
completely
unique
and
different
from
Vijay's
previous
films
and
if
it
is
so
then
they
will
give
him
life
time
settlement
like
money,
name
and
fame.
This
poster
is
catching
everyone's
attention.