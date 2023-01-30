‘Vijay Loves Me More Than His Mother’ - SA Chandrasekhar Opens Up About His Father-Son Bonding With Thalapathy
SA Chandrasekhar said, "Usually boys like their mothers very much, but it is applicable for Vijay. He likes me more than his mom, but we don't show it. Vijay and I don't talk that much and we never show our affection."
Actor
Vijay
and
his
father
SA
Chandrasekhar
have
been
the
talk
of
the
town
in
the
media
for
the
past
few
months.
It
was
said
that
Vijay's
father
SA
Chandrasekhar
tried
to
turn
Vijay
fan
club
into
a
political
party
and
Vijay
did
not
like
his
father's
actions.
So
there
was
a
problem
between
the
two.
While
various
news
about
the
problem
in
the
father-son
relationship
have
been
published
in
the
media,
Vijay's
father
and
famous
director
SA
Chandrasekhar
has
given
a
clear
explanation
for
this
in
a
recent
interview
to
a
media
portal.
Chandrasekhar
has
admitted
in
this
interview
that
there
was
a
rift
between
him
and
Vijay
for
the
last
one
and
a
half
years.
Vijay
Likes
Me
More
Than
His
Mom
And
in
this
interview
he
revealed
many
interesting
things
about
Thalapathy
Vijay.
He
said,
"Usually
boys
like
their
mothers
very
much,
but
it
is
not
applicable
for
Vijay.
He
likes
me
more
than
his
mom,
but
we
don't
show
it.
Vijay
and
I
don't
talk
that
much
and
we
never
show
our
affection
to
each
other." My
son
is
still
like
a
child
to
me,
he
says
fondly.
He
put
an
end
to
the
rumors
about
their
relationship
by
saying
that
their
relationship
is
stable
like
any
other
father-son.
Yes,
We
Had
Ups
And
Downs
SAC
also
said
that
he
enjoyed
watching
the
recently
released
film
'Varisu'
starring
Vijay
and
enjoyed
the
dialogue
spoken
by
Vijay
in
it.
"Like
everyone's
life,
our
father-son
relationship
has
had
many
ups
and
downs,
but
despite
that,
we
both
remain
reconciled.
I
have
complete
love
for
Vijay
and
only
after
him
I
have
affection
for
others.
I
have
never
given
up
on
Vijay
at
any
place
or
under
any
circumstances."
Fans
Are
Happy
This
speech
of
SA
Chandrasekhar
is
going
viral
on
social
media.
Thalapathy
Vijay
fans
are
sharing
it
proudly
by
captioning,
"Deivangal
Ellam
Thotrey
Pogum
Thanthai
Anbin
Munney"
(Even
God
will
loose
before
a
father's
love)
Story first published: Monday, January 30, 2023, 9:56 [IST]