‘Vijay’s Varisu Suppresses Women...’: Review By A Woman Calling The Film Regressive Goes Viral!

The viral women says, "Though family is important, there is no need for women to bear with all the injustices that happen at home. The film suppress women in a modern way and it pulls back the audience 50 years back.

It is wrong to say that women have to bear all the injustices that happen at home as portrayed in Varisu - Criticism of a viral woman.

https://www.facebook.com/meenammakayal/videos/875968060495891/?t=48

'Varisu' is a film directed by Vamshi, starring Vijay and Rashmika Mandhana, released on January 11. Focused on family sentiment, the film starred Sarathkumar, Prakashraj, Sham, Sangeeta, Yogi Babu, Samyukta and others. The film released amid great anticipation and has been well received by the fans and has been collecting well at the box office.

It is to be noted that Varisu which collected 26.5 crores worldwide has collected 17 crores only in Tamil Nadu. It is expected that this leading status of Varisu, which is creating record collections in Tamil Nadu, will continue till this Pongal weekend.

A review of a middle-aged female about the Varisu film is going viral on social media, with many fans giving mixed reviews.

"Though family is important, there is no need for women to put up with all the injustices that happen at home. That is a very wrong thing. Even if the husband is in an illegal relationship with another woman, she does not bother about it for the sake of children. Tolerance for the sake of the family is a primitive value.

A lot has changed in today's generation. But in the film Varisu, they have injected old sentiment. Family should be democratic. There is no need to make a film with such a big budget to say this kind of a poor story." she said. Her video is going viral on social media now.