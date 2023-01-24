Vimala Raman Confirms Her Love With Vinay; Special Birthday Pic Goes Viral!

One
Year
Of
Romance
Actor
Vinay
started
his
career
as
a
hero.
Currently,
he
is
acting
as
a
villain
in
many
films.
For
the
past
one
year,
there
have
been
reports
that
there
has
been
a
romance
between
him
and
Malayalam
actress
Vimala
Raman.
Hero
To
Villain
While
their
intimate
photos
have
been
widely
shared
on
social
media,
both
have
not
confirmed
this
information.
Actor
Vinay
acted
as
the
hero
in
movies
like
Unnale
Unnale,
Endrendrum
Punnagai.
He
started
doing
villain
roles
in
his
subsequent
films
such
as
Thupparivalan,
Doctor
and
Etharkum
Thunithavanare.
Fell
In
Love
For
the
past
one
year,
there
have
been
reports
that
Vinay
and
popular
Malayalam
actress
Vimala
Raman
have
fallen
in
love
and
are
planning
to
get
married
soon.
Accordingly,
both
of
them
keep
sharing
their
photos
together
on
social
media.
Meanwhile,
Vimala
Raman
has
shared
birthday
celebration
photos
on
social
media.
In
it
he
is
seen
with
his
parents
and
Vinay.
These
photos
were
taken
in
a
popular
restaurants
and
some
public
places.
Special
Birthday
With
Family
Vimala
Raman
captioned
these
photos
as
her
family.
Both
Vimala
Raman
and
Vinay
are
looking
very
cute
in
these
photos.
They
also
celebrated
by
cutting
the
birthday
cake.
Vimala
Raman
has
posted
on
Instagram
that
she
is
celebrating
this
birthday
with
her
family
after
a
long
time
and
this
birthday
is
very
special
for
her.
Fans
are
expecting
that
they
will
announce
their
marriage
soon.