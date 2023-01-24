Vimala Raman Confirms Her Love With Vinay; Special Birthday Pic Goes Viral!

One Year Of Romance

Actor Vinay started his career as a hero. Currently, he is acting as a villain in many films.

While their intimate photos have been widely shared on social media, both have not confirmed this information.

Actor Vinay acted as the hero in movies like Unnale Unnale, Endrendrum Punnagai. He started doing villain roles in his subsequent films such as Thupparivalan, Doctor and Etharkum Thunithavanare.

For the past one year, there have been reports that Vinay and popular Malayalam actress Vimala Raman have fallen in love and are planning to get married soon. Accordingly, both of them keep sharing their photos together on social media.

Meanwhile, Vimala Raman has shared birthday celebration photos on social media. In it he is seen with his parents and Vinay. These photos were taken in a popular restaurants and some public places.

Vimala Raman captioned these photos as her family. Both Vimala Raman and Vinay are looking very cute in these photos. They also celebrated by cutting the birthday cake.

Vimala Raman has posted on Instagram that she is celebrating this birthday with her family after a long time and this birthday is very special for her. Fans are expecting that they will announce their marriage soon.