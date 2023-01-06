VM Sudhakar Passes Away: Superstar Expresses Condolences For His Fan Club President’s Death!

Superstar Rajinikanth's fan club president VM Sudhakar passed away today morning after being treated for kidney cancer for a long time.

Superstar Rajini's condolence message on his death, I feel very sad that my dear friend VM Sudhakar has left us. My deepest condolences to his family and all who are bereaved. May his soul rest in peace, he said on his Twitter page.

Also, on November 13 last year, in a message posted on his Twitter page, VM Sudhakar revealed that he is suffering from kidney cancer. He also mentioned that for the past one year, Superstar Rajinikanth has been taking care of his medical expenses. In the tweet, he said, "A false campaign is doing the rounds on the internet to tarnish the immense reputation of President Rajinikanth. The news that the President did not help me in these difficult times is completely fake. In fact the chairman took care of my entire medical expenses for the past one year for my kidney cancer treatment without a second thought. Till now he is the only one providing financial and moral support for which our entire family will be forever grateful.Unbeknownst to me, my son's friends started a fundraising campaign for my treatment to contribute whatever financial support they could. The news that it was started because the leader did not help us is fake. I am very sorry that this has affected the goodwill and character of the leader." As mentioned.