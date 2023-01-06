VM Sudhakar Passes Away: Superstar Expresses Condolences For His Fan Club President’s Death!

Superstar
Rajinikanth's
fan
club
president
VM
Sudhakar
passed
away
today
morning
after
being
treated
for
kidney
cancer
for
a
long
time.
Superstar
Rajini's
condolence
message
on
his
death,
I
feel
very
sad
that
my
dear
friend
VM
Sudhakar
has
left
us.
My
deepest
condolences
to
his
family
and
all
who
are
bereaved.
May
his
soul
rest
in
peace,
he
said
on
his
Twitter
page.
என்னுடைய
அருமை
நண்பர்
வி.எம்.சுதாகர்
நம்மை
விட்டுப்
பிரிந்தது
எனக்கு
மிகவும்
வருத்தமளிக்கிறது.
அவரை
இழந்து
வாடும்
அவருடைய
குடும்பத்தினருக்கும்
மற்றும்
அனைவருக்கும்
என்
ஆழ்ந்த
அனுதாபங்கள்.
அவர்
ஆத்மா
சாந்தியடையட்டும்.
@SudhakarVM
Also,
on
November
13
last
year,
in
a
message
posted
on
his
Twitter
page,
VM
Sudhakar
revealed
that
he
is
suffering
from
kidney
cancer.
He
also
mentioned
that
for
the
past
one
year,
Superstar
Rajinikanth
has
been
taking
care
of
his
medical
expenses.
In
the
tweet,
he
said,
"A
false
campaign
is
doing
the
rounds
on
the
internet
to
tarnish
the
immense
reputation
of
President
Rajinikanth.
The
news
that
the
President
did
not
help
me
in
these
difficult
times
is
completely
fake.
In
fact
the
chairman
took
care
of
my
entire
medical
expenses
for
the
past
one
year
for
my
kidney
cancer
treatment
without
a
second
thought.
Till
now
he
is
the
only
one
providing
financial
and
moral
support
for
which
our
entire
family
will
be
forever
grateful.Unbeknownst
to
me,
my
son's
friends
started
a
fundraising
campaign
for
my
treatment
to
contribute
whatever
financial
support
they
could.
The
news
that
it
was
started
because
the
leader
did
not
help
us
is
fake.
I
am
very
sorry
that
this
has
affected
the
goodwill
and
character
of
the
leader." As
mentioned.