Alya Manasa INJURED After Road Accident; Husband Sanjeev Breaks Down Crying

Tamil
serial
actor
Alya
Manasa
has
revealed
on
Instagram
that
she
met
with
road
accident.
Sharing
her
photos
and
videos
from
the
hospital,
Alya
Manasa
stated
that
the
accident
happened
when
she
was
travelling
on
road
and
that
she
has
fractured
her
leg.
She
also
requested
her
fans
on
Instagram
to
pray
for
her
speedy
recovery.
She
added
that
her
husband
and
TV
actor
Sanjeev
has
been
crying
since
the
accident
and
he
has
been
taking
care
of
her
well.
She
wrote
on
Instagram,
"Need
your
prayers
to
help
me
get
rid
of
this
fracture
soon.
#Missingmyregularlife.
Can't
able
to
walk
even.
But
I
am
getting
better
second
by
second.
It
is
all
because
of
your
prayers
tysm.
And
in
this
accident
god
made
me
understand
that
how
much
my
hubby
loves
me.
He
loves
me
always
so
much
I
know
that.
But
now
he
can't
see
me
going
through
this.
He
is
crying
a
lot
for
me
saying
that
he
loves
me
that
much
and
saying
that
he
doesn't
want
to
see
me
going
through
this
pain.
I
think
the
luckiest
girl
in
the
world
is
myself
for
having
Sanjeev
as
my
hubby.
I
love
you
pappu
kutti
(sic)."
Sanjeev
and
Alya
made
the
headlines
when
they
both
spent
the
new
year
holidaying
in
Dubai
from
where
they
shared
several
loved-up
photos
on
Instagram.
Recently,
Alya
made
the
headlines
by
gifting
an
expensive
trolly
bag
to
Sanjeev
for
the
trip.
On
the
acting
front,
Alya
Manasa
is
busy
with
her
newly
launched
serial
Iniya,
which
is
being
aired
on
Sun
TV.
It
is
also
reported
that
Sanjeev
is
set
to
quit
his
role
in
the
serial
Kayal
to
join
Alya
in
Iniya.
While
the
news
is
not
yet
official,
reports
around
the
same
have
been
making
thr
rounds
on
social
media.