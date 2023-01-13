Tamil Actress Mahalakshmi Shares New Mushy Pic With Husband Ravinder Chandrsekharan; Fans Comment

Kollywood
anchor
Mahalakshmi,
who
hits
the
headlines
often
by
posting
pictures
with
her
producer
husband
Ravinder
Chandrasekharan
intrigues
fans
and
everybody.
She
shared
a
set
of
new
pictures
of
them
both
in
which
they
look
so
smitten
by
each
other,
defying
the
regular
societal
norms.
Ravinder
Chandrasekharan
is
a
producer
and
financier
who
predominantly
works
in
the
Tamil
industry.
He
and
Mahalakshmi
married
each
other
recently
and
they
grabbed
the
attention
of
the
entire
country
by
flashing
their
wedding
pictures
all
over
social
media.
A
section
of
society
still
makes
fun
of
them
saying
she
married
her
for
his
money.
However,
going
by
the
actress's
social
media
handles
and
the
photos
she
shares,
we
believe
otherwise.
They
are
one
of
the
few
couples
who
stand
as
an
example
of
'love
is
beyond
what
meets
the
eye.'
Posting
a
few
new
pictures
on
her
account,
Mahalakshmi
is
said
to
have
written,
"We
are
not
made
for
each
other
we
are
mad
for
each
other." Fans
have
bombarded
her
posts
with
congratulatory
and
happy
messages.
There
are
also
a
few
comments
saying
'Money
makes
many
things.'
However,
the
couple
is
too
busy
enjoying
their
newly
married
phase.
Mahalakshmi
Ravinder
Chandrasekharan
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
During
their
wedding,
the
anchor
shared
a
set
of
pictures
and
wrote,
"You
stole
my
heart
but
I
will
let
you
keep
it." In
another
picture
she
mentioned,
"Life
is
beautiful
now
and
you
made
it
happen.
I
am
lucky
to
have
you
in
my
life.
May
your
love
fill
my
life."
Reverting
his
love,
Ravinder
wrote,
"Love
needs
love.
Love
needs
Mahalakshmi.
I
love
you
my
wife."
Both
of
them
tied
the
nuptial
knot
in
the
presence
of
their
near
and
dear
in
Tirupati
Balaji
temple.
It
is
a
second
marriage
for
Mahalakshmi
and
Ravinder.
The
duo
met
on
the
sets
of
the
film
called
'Vidyum
Warai
Kathiru',
which
is
produced
by
Ravinder.
Mahalakshmi
is
also
part
of
several
Tamil
serials
like
Vani
Rani,
Office,
Chellame,
Uthiripookkal,
and
Oru
Kai
Osai
among
others.
Ravinder
has
produced
movies
like
'Natpuna
Ennadu
Theriyuma',
'Murungaikai
Chips',
'Vidyum
Warai
Kathiru' under
his
Libra
Productions
banner.
