Would Have S*x With Vijay: Reshma Pasupuleti's Open Statement In An Adult Show

Controversy's favourite kid Reshma Pasupuleti occupies the limelight every now and then with her bold statements and open talks. While she stays with the trends with her photos on Instagram, she also appears in talk shows and make headlines very often.

This time around, she has taken up the name of none other than Tamil superstar Vijay. Speaking in a adult talk show podcast, Reshma was asked about several intimate things to which the actor answered boldly.

She was asked whom she would have g*y s*e with if she were on gunpoint, to which the actor stated that she wouldn't do it. So, she was asked which male actor she would have s*x with if she were on gunpoint. Without hesitating, Reshma said that it would be Vijay.

Resha also said that people have often compared her with the late actor Silk Smitha and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian.

Before this, Reshma made the headlines when she took part in the talk show Tamila Tamila which is being aired in Zee Tamil. She addressed how a morphed video of her surfaced online and how she handled it with maturity.

Reshma Pasupuleti is playing an important role in the soap opera Baakiyalakshmi, which is being aired on Vijay Television. Though she has acted in movies, she became popular only after her appearance in the reality show, Bigg Boss. She took part in the third season of the show and was one of the popular contestants of the season.

Speaking of Vijay, he will be next seen in Varisu, which is slated for release on Wednesday. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the co-lead and it is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and bankrolled by Dil Raju. Next, he will be seen in the film to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who helmed Vijay's Master.