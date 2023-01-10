Would Have S*x With Vijay: Reshma Pasupuleti's Open Statement In An Adult Show

Controversy's
favourite
kid
Reshma
Pasupuleti
occupies
the
limelight
every
now
and
then
with
her
bold
statements
and
open
talks.
While
she
stays
with
the
trends
with
her
photos
on
Instagram,
she
also
appears
in
talk
shows
and
make
headlines
very
often.
This
time
around,
she
has
taken
up
the
name
of
none
other
than
Tamil
superstar
Vijay.
Speaking
in
a
adult
talk
show
podcast,
Reshma
was
asked
about
several
intimate
things
to
which
the
actor
answered
boldly.
She
was
asked
whom
she
would
have
g*y
s*e
with
if
she
were
on
gunpoint,
to
which
the
actor
stated
that
she
wouldn't
do
it.
So,
she
was
asked
which
male
actor
she
would
have
s*x
with
if
she
were
on
gunpoint.
Without
hesitating,
Reshma
said
that
it
would
be
Vijay.
Resha
also
said
that
people
have
often
compared
her
with
the
late
actor
Silk
Smitha
and
beauty
mogul
Kim
Kardashian.
Before
this,
Reshma
made
the
headlines
when
she
took
part
in
the
talk
show
Tamila
Tamila
which
is
being
aired
in
Zee
Tamil.
She
addressed
how
a
morphed
video
of
her
surfaced
online
and
how
she
handled
it
with
maturity.
Reshma
Pasupuleti
is
playing
an
important
role
in
the
soap
opera
Baakiyalakshmi,
which
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Television.
Though
she
has
acted
in
movies,
she
became
popular
only
after
her
appearance
in
the
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss.
She
took
part
in
the
third
season
of
the
show
and
was
one
of
the
popular
contestants
of
the
season.
Speaking
of
Vijay,
he
will
be
next
seen
in
Varisu,
which
is
slated
for
release
on
Wednesday.
The
film
has
Rashmika
Mandanna
as
the
co-lead
and
it
is
helmed
by
Vamshi
Paidipally
and
bankrolled
by
Dil
Raju.
Next,
he
will
be
seen
in
the
film
to
be
directed
by
Lokesh
Kanagaraj,
who
helmed
Vijay's
Master.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:29 [IST]