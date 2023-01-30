Yaradi Nee Mohini Serial Actress Nakshatra Announces Pregnancy: Says ‘The Best Is Yet To Come..’!

Talking about it, Nakshatra said that she lives in her grandfather's house, and because of his sudden illness, she had to get married immediately because her grandfather wanted to see her get married.

Actress Nakshatra who is famous for 'Yaradi Nee Mohini' serial has announced that she is pregnant. Nakshatra is an actress who became popular through the serial 'Yaradi Nee Mohini' aired on Zee Tamil TV. With the completion of this serial recently, she is currently acting in the serial 'Valli Thirumanam' which is telecasting on Colors Tamil TV. She got married to one of the producers of Zee TV, Vishwa, in July last year. Their marriage was also mired in controversy.

Yes, Nakshatra's close friend and serial actress Srinidhi had posted a video saying, "Nakshatra's life could not be saved and she is being tortured." She also said that she was afraid that something might happen to Nakshatra and that she was going to file a complaint at the police station. The video went viral on social media.

After this, actress Nakshatra, who explained it, released a video saying that no such thing had happened to her and that no one had abused her. Speaking further, she clarified saying, "Srinidhi is under stress and i have no problem." She also told the reason for the sudden marriage.

Talking about it, Nakshatra said that she lives in her grandfather's house, and because of his sudden illness, she had to get married immediately because her grandfather wanted to see her get married. After that the controversy ended. In this situation, Nakshatra posted a happy message on her Instagram page. Nakshatra has revealed that she is pregnant now. Seeing this news, her fans and celebrities are congratulating her. She posted a picture of her with a caption, "The Best Is Yet To Come.."