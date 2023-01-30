Yaradi Nee Mohini Serial Actress Nakshatra Announces Pregnancy: Says ‘The Best Is Yet To Come..’!

Actress
Nakshatra
who
is
famous
for
'Yaradi
Nee
Mohini' serial
has
announced
that
she
is
pregnant.
Nakshatra
is
an
actress
who
became
popular
through
the
serial
'Yaradi
Nee
Mohini'
aired
on
Zee
Tamil
TV.
With
the
completion
of
this
serial
recently,
she
is
currently
acting
in
the
serial
'Valli
Thirumanam'
which
is
telecasting
on
Colors
Tamil
TV.
She
got
married
to
one
of
the
producers
of
Zee
TV,
Vishwa,
in
July
last
year.
Their
marriage
was
also
mired
in
controversy.
Yes,
Nakshatra's
close
friend
and
serial
actress
Srinidhi
had
posted
a
video
saying,
"Nakshatra's
life
could
not
be
saved
and
she
is
being
tortured." She
also
said
that
she
was
afraid
that
something
might
happen
to
Nakshatra
and
that
she
was
going
to
file
a
complaint
at
the
police
station.
The
video
went
viral
on
social
media.
After
this,
actress
Nakshatra,
who
explained
it,
released
a
video
saying
that
no
such
thing
had
happened
to
her
and
that
no
one
had
abused
her.
Speaking
further,
she
clarified
saying,
"Srinidhi
is
under
stress
and
i
have
no
problem."
She
also
told
the
reason
for
the
sudden
marriage.
Talking
about
it,
Nakshatra
said
that
she
lives
in
her
grandfather's
house,
and
because
of
his
sudden
illness,
she
had
to
get
married
immediately
because
her
grandfather
wanted
to
see
her
get
married.
After
that
the
controversy
ended.
In
this
situation,
Nakshatra
posted
a
happy
message
on
her
Instagram
page.
Nakshatra
has
revealed
that
she
is
pregnant
now.
Seeing
this
news,
her
fans
and
celebrities
are
congratulating
her.
She
posted
a
picture
of
her
with
a
caption,
"The
Best
Is
Yet
To
Come.."