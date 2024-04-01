Aadujeevitham Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film's Day Four Is Greater Than Day One

Aadujeevitham
Tamil
Nadu
Box
Office
Collection:
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
latest
survival
drama
titled
Aadujeevitham'
aka
The
GOAT
Life,
hit
the
screens
to
anticipating
audiences
on
March
28.
The
movie
was
reviewed
as
a
genuine
attempt
to
showcase
the
plight
of
a
migrant
worker
named
Najeeb
Muhammad,
who
endured
a
near-death
experience
for
two
years
in
Saudi
Arabia.
The
movie
was
directed
by
Blessy,
who
decided
to
make
a
movie
on
the
successful
book
written
by
Benyamin
about
Najeeb.
The
book's
name
is
'Aadujeevitham.'
The
movie
which
stars
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
Najeeb
Muhammad
was
released
in
major
five
languages
including
Hindi.
As
the
movie
was
released
as
the
first
pan-India
project
for
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
as
a
solo
lead,
the
film's
teaser,
trailer,
and
plot
caused
intrigue
over
the
film,
building
up
the
buzz.
The
film
is
getting
increased
viewership
following
the
first
two
days
of
its
release
and
the
recent
day's
collection
is
higher
than
the
release
day,
a
good
sign
for
Prithviraj
Sukumaran's
Aadujeevitham.
Here
is
a
detail
of
Aadujeevitham's
day-wise
box
office
collection
from
Tamil
Nadu.
Day
1:
Rs
1
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
0.88
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
1.10
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.13
Crore
Total
Four
Days
Collection:
Rs
4.10
Crore
(Approximately)
Aadujeevitham
Cast
Amala
Paul
played
the
film's
female
lead,
the
character
of
Sainu.
Jimmy
Jean-Louis
played
the
role
of
Ibrahim
Khadiri.
In
addition,
there
are
many
actors
including
Rik
Aby,
Shobha
Mohan,
Robin
Das,
Giovanni
V.
Guisti,
Ajesh
Babu,
Tlaib
Al
Balushi,
Akef
Najem,
and
Nazer
among
others
in
key
roles.
Aadujeevitham
Crew
Written
for
the
screen
by
Blessy
based
on
the
book
Adujeevitham
by
Benyamin,
The
GOAT
Life
was
funded
by
Blessy,
Jimmy
Jean-Louis,
and
Steven
Adams
under
the
Visual
Romance
Image
Makers,
Jet
Media
Production,
and
Alta
Global
Media
banners.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Sunil
K.S.
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
worked
as
the
editor.