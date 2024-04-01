Aadujeevitham Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film's Day Four Is Greater Than Day One

Photo Credit:

Aadujeevitham Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest survival drama titled Aadujeevitham' aka The GOAT Life, hit the screens to anticipating audiences on March 28. The movie was reviewed as a genuine attempt to showcase the plight of a migrant worker named Najeeb Muhammad, who endured a near-death experience for two years in Saudi Arabia.

The movie was directed by Blessy, who decided to make a movie on the successful book written by Benyamin about Najeeb. The book's name is 'Aadujeevitham.' The movie which stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb Muhammad was released in major five languages including Hindi.

Aadujeevitham Tamil Nadu Box Office

As the movie was released as the first pan-India project for Prithviraj Sukumaran as a solo lead, the film's teaser, trailer, and plot caused intrigue over the film, building up the buzz. The film is getting increased viewership following the first two days of its release and the recent day's collection is higher than the release day, a good sign for Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham. Here is a detail of Aadujeevitham's day-wise box office collection from Tamil Nadu.

Day 1: Rs 1 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.88 Crore

Day 3: Rs 1.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.13 Crore

Total Four Days Collection: Rs 4.10 Crore (Approximately)

Aadujeevitham Cast

Amala Paul played the film's female lead, the character of Sainu. Jimmy Jean-Louis played the role of Ibrahim Khadiri. In addition, there are many actors including Rik Aby, Shobha Mohan, Robin Das, Giovanni V. Guisti, Ajesh Babu, Tlaib Al Balushi, Akef Najem, and Nazer among others in key roles.

Aadujeevitham Crew

Written for the screen by Blessy based on the book Adujeevitham by Benyamin, The GOAT Life was funded by Blessy, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Steven Adams under the Visual Romance Image Makers, Jet Media Production, and Alta Global Media banners. The movie's cinematography was handled by Sunil K.S. and A. Sreekar Prasad worked as the editor.