Aishwarya Shankar's Marriage: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, & Nayanthara Attend The Wedding: SEE PICS

Director
Shankar's
Daughter
Aishwarya
Shankar
Ties
The
Knot:
One
of
the
epic
and
visionary
filmmakers
of
the
country,
S
Shankar
aka
Shankar
Shanmugam,
who
is
professionally
occupied
with
two
highly
prestigious
projects
with
Kamal
Haasan
and
Ram
Charan,
took
time
out
to
revel
in
the
wedding
festivities
of
his
eldest
daughter
Aishwarya
Shankar.
Aishwarya
Shankar
tied
the
nuptial
knot
with
Tarun
Karthikeyan
in
Chennai
amid
a
fantasy-like
setup
and
decor,
which
matches
to
the
larger-than-life
sets
of
Shankar's
films.
Rajinikanth,
Kamal
Haasan,
Suriya,
Etc..
Attend
The
Wedding
Needless
to
say,
the
top
stars
of
Kollywood
including
superstar
Rajinikanth,
Kamal
Haasan,
Suriya
and
his
brother
Karthi,
Nayanthara
and
her
husband
Vignesh
Shivan,
along
with
a
bunch
of
other
renowned
Kollywood
and
Tollywood
personalities
made
a
dashing
appearance
at
the
wedding
muhurtham
and
reception
events.
Tarun
Karthikeyan
is
not
only
an
assistant
director
but
also
a
Lyricist
and
a
Playback
Singer.
The
duo's
wedding
news
hit
the
headlines
when
Aditi
Shankar,
the
bride's
younger
sister
shared
a
set
of
pictures
from
their
engagement
ceremony
held
in
February.
Aishwarya
Shankar's
First
Husband
Damodaran
Rohit
&
Their
Divorce
Aishwarya
Shankar
was
earlier
married
to
a
controversial
Cricketer
Damodaran
Rohit
in
2021.
Following
a
murky
allegation
against
him,
Aishwarya
separated
from
him
before
tying
the
knot
with
Tarun
Karthikeyan,
an
assistant
director.
Meanwhile,
Shankar's
second
daughter
is
Aditi
Shankar,
an
actress
in
Kollywood.
She
featured
in
several
notable
films
including
Maaveeran
with
Sivakarthikeyan.
Shankar
is
working
simultaneously
on
the
hyped
sequel
of
Kamal
Haasan-starrer
Indian
2,
which
will
hit
the
screens
in
June
this
year.
His
Telugu
debut
film
with
Ram
Charan
titled
Game
Changer
will
be
released
sometime
around
September's
end
to
October.
The
official
release
dates
are
yet
to
be
announced.
Aishwarya
Shankar
was
earlier
married
to
a
controversial
Cricketer
Damodara
Rohit
in
2021.
Following
a
murky
allegation
against
him,
Aishwarya
separated
from
him
before
tying
the
knot
with
Tarun
Karthikeyan,
an
assistant
director.
Rohit
Damodaran
was
booked
for
a
POCSO
case
and
allegedly
misbehaved
with
female
aspirants
whom
he
used
to
train
at
his
academy.