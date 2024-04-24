Ajith-Shalini 24th Wedding Anniversary: Throwback To The Power Couple's Accident Which Lead To Their Marriage

Ajith
&
Shalini
Ajith
Kumar
Celebrate
24th
Wedding
Anniversary:
The
super
private
and
adorable
couple
of
Kollywood,
Ajith,
and
Shalini
are
serious
goals,
needless
to
say.
They
are
celebrating
their
24th
wedding
anniversary
on
April
24,
and
this
time
is
very
special
to
them
as
a
family
of
four
including
two
teenagers.
As
much
as
they
are
private
people,
fans
are
always
treated
to
adequate
updates
from
sources
close
to
the
family
as
well
as
Shalini
herself.
Photo
Credit:
Just
four
days
ago,
Shalini,
who
was
on
a
holiday
with
her
family
took
to
her
social
media
handle
(Shalini
Ajithkumar)
to
share
adorable
pictures
with
Ajith.
The
couple
were
enjoying
a
cruise
as
per
the
pictures
and
Ajith
lovingly
wrote,
"My
Love,
My
Life." Check
out
the
post
here.
Ajith
and
Shalini
got
married
after
getting
the
approvals
from
both
their
families
on
April
24,
2000.
Shaini
is
a
protestant
Christian
and
Ajith
is
half
Malayalee
and
half
Bengali,
born
in
Thanjavur,
Tamil
Nadu.
He
is
a
Brahmin.
Their
wedding
was
then
attended
by
the
industry
bigwigs
and
was
a
star-studded
event,
given
the
fact
that
they
both
are
actors
who
are
enjoying
stardom.