Allu Arjun-Atlee Movie Update: Samantha To Join Star Cast? Here's All We Know About This Crazy Project

Samantha
To
Join
Atlee's
Next
Film:
Tamil
director
Atlee
is
making
waves
by
casting
renowned
personalities
in
his
upcoming
film.
Rumors
are
swirling
that
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
is
in
discussions
with
the
director
to
play
the
female
lead.
Meanwhile,
Allu
Arjun
has
already
been
confirmed
as
the
male
lead.
The
dynamic
duo
of
Atlee
and
Allu
are
gearing
up
to
commence
production
in
October
2024.
This
high-budget
film
is
anticipated
to
set
a
new
standard
in
the
Tamil
industry.
HAS
SAMANTHA
PRABHU
BEEN
CONFIRMED
FOR
ATLEE'S
UPCOMING
MOVIE?
As
of
now,
Samantha's
involvement
in
Atlee's
upcoming
movie
hasn't
been
officially
confirmed.
According
to
Pinkvilla,
Atlee
is
in
talks
with
Samantha
for
a
potential
role
in
the
film.
Given
their
past
collaboration
in
Theri,
there's
a
strong
possibility
of
them
reuniting
for
another
project.
A
source
disclosed
to
the
outlet
that
Samantha
and
Atlee
are
currently
discussing
a
reunion
for
the
Allu
Arjun
film.
Additionally,
there
are
rumors
circulating
that
Trisha
Krishnan
might
also
join
the
cast
of
Atlee's
upcoming
movie.
However,
these
remain
unconfirmed
speculations,
and
official
announcements
are
pending.
Moreover,
it's
been
reported
that
Anirudh
Ravichander
has
come
on
board
as
the
music
composer
for
Atlee's
upcoming
project.
Details
regarding
the
movie's
storyline
are
yet
to
be
revealed.
ATLEE
TO
ENTER
HOLLYWOOD
AFTER
CONQUERING
KOLLYWOOD
AND
BOLLYWOOD
Atlee
has
recently
been
in
limelight
for
collaborating
with
Bollywood's
most
famed
actor
Shahrukh
Khan
in
Jawan.
After
his
big
victory
in
Bollywood,
director,
film
producer,
and
screenwriter
is
planning
to
step
into
Hollywood
as
well.
He
recently
revealed
to
be
in
discussions
with
the
Hollywood
Studios.
When
asked
about
his
Hollywood
entry
at
India
Today
Conclave,
Atlee
replied,
"Yes,
it's
happening.
It
took
me
eight
years
to
reach
Bollywood...
maybe
in
the
next
three
years,
you
will
see
something
there
with
a
great
announcement.
I
am
working
on
it."
Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2024, 18:41 [IST]