Aranmanai 4 Release: Sundar C, Tamannaah, & Raashii Khanna's Horror Film To Get Postponed? New Date Inside

Aranmanai
4
Release
Postponed
To
May?
Aranmanai
4
is
the
latest
sequel
to
the
well-known
comedy-horror
film
franchise
in
Tamil,
Aranmanai.
Written,
directed,
and
enacted
by
Sundar
C,
the
movie
was
co-written
by
Venkatt
Ragavan
and
S.B.
Ramadass,
featuring
Tamannaah
and
Rashi
Khanna
among
others
in
the
key
roles.
Slated
to
hit
the
screens
on
April
26,
Aranmanai
4
is
dubbed
into
Telugu
as
Baak.
The
movie
is
the
fourth
installment
in
the
Aranmanai
series.
In
the
previous
films
of
this
franchise,
Siddharth,
Andreah
Jeremiah,
and
Hansika
were
cast
with
Hansika
repeating
in
the
second
and
third
installments.
Aranmanai
4
Release
Postponed
To
THIS
Date
Earlier,
the
movie
was
set
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
on
April
26.
But,
going
by
the
latest
update,
the
horror-thriller's
release
was
postponed.
If
the
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Tamannaah,
Raashii
Khanna,
and
Sundar
C's
film
will
hit
the
screens
on
May
3,
reportedly.
Aranmanai
4
Makes
Way
For
Vishal's
Rathnam
The
movie
is
supposed
to
be
released
alongside
Vishal's
latest
movie
titled
Rathnam,
written
and
directed
by
Hari.
The
movie
is
now
going
to
enjoy
a
solo
release
at
the
box
office,
just
like
how
Vishal's
previous
film
Mark
Antony
was
released
to
a
free
weekend.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Aranmanai
4
Cast
This
comedy-horror
film
stars
Sundar
C,
Tamannaah,
Raashii
Khanna,
Santhosh
Prathap,
Ramachandra
Raju,
Kovai
Srala,
Yogi
Babu,
VTV
Ganesh,
Vennela
Kishore,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
K.S.
Ravikumar,
Jayaparakash,
Delhi
Ganesh,
Rajendran,
Singampuli,
Deva
Nandha,
Vichu
Vishwanath,
and
Yatin
Karyekar.
Yesteryear
actresses
Kushbhu
Sundar
and
Simran
will
be
seen
in
cameos.
Aranmanai
4
Crew
The
movie
was
produced
jointly
by
Khushbu
Sundar
and
A.C.S
Arun
Kumar
under
the
Avni
Cinemax
and
Benzz
Media
Private
Limited
banners.
Hiphop
Tamizha
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
E
Krishnasamy
cranked
the
camera
and
Fenny
Oliver
worked
as
the
editor.
While
Sundar
C
wrote
the
story,
he
and
Venkatt
Ragavan
worked
on
the
film's
screenplay.