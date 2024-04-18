Aranmanai 4 Release: Sundar C, Tamannaah, & Raashii Khanna's Horror Film To Get Postponed? New Date Inside

Photo Credit:

Aranmanai 4 Release Postponed To May? Aranmanai 4 is the latest sequel to the well-known comedy-horror film franchise in Tamil, Aranmanai. Written, directed, and enacted by Sundar C, the movie was co-written by Venkatt Ragavan and S.B. Ramadass, featuring Tamannaah and Rashi Khanna among others in the key roles.

Slated to hit the screens on April 26, Aranmanai 4 is dubbed into Telugu as Baak. The movie is the fourth installment in the Aranmanai series. In the previous films of this franchise, Siddharth, Andreah Jeremiah, and Hansika were cast with Hansika repeating in the second and third installments.

Aranmanai 4 Release Postponed To THIS Date

Earlier, the movie was set to hit the screens worldwide in Tamil and Telugu on April 26. But, going by the latest update, the horror-thriller's release was postponed. If the buzz is to be believed, Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, and Sundar C's film will hit the screens on May 3, reportedly.

Aranmanai 4 Makes Way For Vishal's Rathnam

The movie is supposed to be released alongside Vishal's latest movie titled Rathnam, written and directed by Hari. The movie is now going to enjoy a solo release at the box office, just like how Vishal's previous film Mark Antony was released to a free weekend. Check out the tweet below.

#Rathnam - Solo Release on April 26..💥



- During #MarkAntony release, #Chandramukhi2 got pushed and the film got a solo release.. ⭐

- The same scenario is repeating now..✌️#Aranmanai4 pushed to May 3 & this film is getting a Solo release..🤝 Lucky @VishalKOfficial na..🫡… pic.twitter.com/qRWafzXPAk — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 18, 2024

Aranmanai 4 Cast

This comedy-horror film stars Sundar C, Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Srala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vennela Kishore, Srinivasa Reddy, K.S. Ravikumar, Jayaparakash, Delhi Ganesh, Rajendran, Singampuli, Deva Nandha, Vichu Vishwanath, and Yatin Karyekar. Yesteryear actresses Kushbhu Sundar and Simran will be seen in cameos.

Aranmanai 4 Crew

The movie was produced jointly by Khushbu Sundar and A.C.S Arun Kumar under the Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media Private Limited banners. Hiphop Tamizha composed the film's entire background score and music. E Krishnasamy cranked the camera and Fenny Oliver worked as the editor. While Sundar C wrote the story, he and Venkatt Ragavan worked on the film's screenplay.