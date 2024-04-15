Chiyaan 62: Vikram's Next With SU Arun Kumar Begins Filming; Actor's New Look From This Actioner REVEALED?

Vikram's
Look
From
Chiyaan
62
REVEALED?
Chiyaan
62
Shooting
Begins
As
per
the
latest
news
coming
out
about
Chiyaan
62,
the
movie's
shooting
reportedly
kickstarted
at
Thiruttani
from
April
14.
The
makers
of
the
film
are
keen
on
bringing
the
actor's
epic
title
teaser
on
his
birthday.
Chiyaan
62
Title
Teaser
Three
days
after
the
shooting
begins,
the
team
will
officially
release
the
title
teaser
of
Chiyaan
62
on
April
17,
his
birthday.
Chiyaan
Vikram's
Look
From
Chiyaan
62
Out
Vikram
attended
the
wedding
ceremony
on
director
Shankar
Shanmugam's
elder
daughter
Aishwarya
Shankar
with
Tarun
Karthikeyan
which
happened
in
Chennai
today.
On
the
occasion,
several
cameras
clicked
and
revealed
the
look
in
which
the
actor
will
be
seen
in
SU
Arun
Kumar's
film.
Taking
to
the
social
media
handles,
the
makers
of
the
films
posted
an
interesting
poster
featuring
the
silhouette
of
Vikram
and
wrote,
"Get
Ready
for
a
massive
update
on
#Chiyaan62
in
just
two
days!
Make
way
for
the
master
as
he
prepares
to
emerge
from
the
shadows
to
take
the
world
by
storm!!
(sic)."
Check
out
Chiyaan
Vikram's
tweet
below.
Chiyaan
62
Cast
After
the
addition
of
SJ
Suryah,
the
talented
actor-filmmaker,
the
movie's
makers
further
announced
Malayalam
actor
Suraj
Venjaramoodu
as
an
addition
to
the
cast.
Suraj
will
be
making
his
Tamil
debut
with
the
movie.
He
played
remarkable
roles
in
Malayalam
films-
Andorid
Kunjappan
Version
5.25,
Driving
License,
Jana
Gana
Mana,
and
The
Great
Indian
Kitchen.
Chiyaan
62
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
SU
Arun
Kumar,
who
earlier
made
cirtically
acclaimed
films
like
Pannaiyarum
Padminiyum,
Sethupathi,
and
Sindhubadh,
this
Chiyaan
62
movie
will
have
its
entire
background
score
and
tunes
composed
by
GV
Prakash
Kumar.
Meanwhile,
Chiyaan
Vikram's
two
exciting
releases
in
the
form
of
Dhruva
Natchathiram
and
Thangalan,
each
one
way
different
from
another
are
ready
for
theatrical
release
worldwide.
Needless
to
say,
Vikram's
fans
are
thrilled
for
both
these
movies
and
the
Chiyaan
62
too
is
expected
to
break
barriers
for
the
actor
once
again.