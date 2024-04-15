Chiyaan 62: Vikram's Next With SU Arun Kumar Begins Filming; Actor's New Look From This Actioner REVEALED?

Photo Credit:

Vikram's Look From Chiyaan 62 REVEALED?

Chiyaan 62 Shooting Begins

As per the latest news coming out about Chiyaan 62, the movie's shooting reportedly kickstarted at Thiruttani from April 14. The makers of the film are keen on bringing the actor's epic title teaser on his birthday.

Chiyaan 62 Title Teaser

Three days after the shooting begins, the team will officially release the title teaser of Chiyaan 62 on April 17, his birthday.

Chiyaan Vikram's Look From Chiyaan 62 Out

Vikram attended the wedding ceremony on director Shankar Shanmugam's elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar with Tarun Karthikeyan which happened in Chennai today. On the occasion, several cameras clicked and revealed the look in which the actor will be seen in SU Arun Kumar's film.

Taking to the social media handles, the makers of the films posted an interesting poster featuring the silhouette of Vikram and wrote, "Get Ready for a massive update on #Chiyaan62 in just two days! Make way for the master as he prepares to emerge from the shadows to take the world by storm!!

@chiyaan #SUArunKumar @iam_SJSuryah #surajvenjaramoodu @gvprakash @officialdushara @thenieswar @editor_prasanna @tuneyjohn @riyashibu_ @hr_pictures @shibuthameens @hridhuharoon #zachariahrony @propratheesh

@beyondmediapres @nareshdudani @sooriaruna @mugeshsharmaa @rubesh_Rk_ @proyuvraaj, (sic)."

Check out Chiyaan Vikram's tweet below.

Chiyaan 62 Cast

After the addition of SJ Suryah, the talented actor-filmmaker, the movie's makers further announced Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu as an addition to the cast. Suraj will be making his Tamil debut with the movie. He played remarkable roles in Malayalam films- Andorid Kunjappan Version 5.25, Driving License, Jana Gana Mana, and The Great Indian Kitchen.

Chiyaan 62 Crew

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, who earlier made cirtically acclaimed films like Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Sethupathi, and Sindhubadh, this Chiyaan 62 movie will have its entire background score and tunes composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram's two exciting releases in the form of Dhruva Natchathiram and Thangalan, each one way different from another are ready for theatrical release worldwide. Needless to say, Vikram's fans are thrilled for both these movies and the Chiyaan 62 too is expected to break barriers for the actor once again.