Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 2 Winner Name, Photo: Who Will Win Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded Season 2?

Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 2 winner name: It's difficult to keep calm as the makers of popular reality TV show Dance Jodi Dance are all set to announce the winner name of DJD 2 this weekend on Zee Tamil. The leading Tamil GEC has promised to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, laughter, dance and entertainment during the Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded season 2 grand finale.

DANCE JODI DANCE RELOADED 2 GRAND FINALE DATE, TIMINGS

The much-awaited grand finale of DJD Reloaded 2 will beam on Zee Tamil this weekend. The reality show, which was launched on December 23, 2023, will end with a blockbuster finale episode.

The official Instagram handle of Zee Tamil has confirmed the finale date and time of Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 2. Guess what? The finale episode will start airing from 4:30pm on Sunday (April 14). Yes, you read that right!

A promo has been released to officially confirm the grand finale episode.

DANCE JODI DANCE RELOADED 2 FINALISTS NAME

Sureshkumar and Hemadayal, Ibrahim and Akshitha Ashok, Akshatha and Naveen, Gowri Gopan and Vivek Rajgopal, and John Edwin and Risha Jacob have managed to secure places in the Dance Jodi Dance season 2 finale. One of them will win the show and take home a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The competition has intensified in the game as the contestants have left no stone unturned to impress the audience and garner the maximum votes in the finale round.

DANCE JODI DANCE RELOADED 2 WINNER PRIZE MONEY

According to reports, the winner will get a prize money of Rs 5 lakh while the first runner-up will take home a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

Baba Bhaskar Master, Sneha, and Sangeetha Krish are the main judges for the show. The season started with a total of 12 contestants, who were paired with celebrity partners. Director and actor S. J. Suryah was seen as a special guest in the first two episodes.

DANCE JODI DANCE RELOADED SEASON 2 WINNER NAME: WHO WILL WIN SHOW?

Gossip mills suggest that Akshatha and Akshitha have high chances of winning Zee Tamil's Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 2.