English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb

DeAr OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: When & Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh's New Romcom

By
Dear OTT release date on Netflix
Photo Credit:

Dear OTT Release Date & Platform Fixed: DeAr (Dear) is the latest romantic drama featuring GV Prakash Kumar, the busy musician in the protagonist's role. Written and directed by Anand Ravichandran, the movie is now ready for its OTT debut.

DeAr Movie Synopsis

DeAr OTT Release Date Fixed

Dear is coming to the OTT giant Netflix from April 28.

DeAr Cast

The movie stars GV Prakash Kumar, Rohini, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ilavarasu, Geetha Kailasam, Nandini, Thalaivasal Vijay, Abdool Lee, and Kaali Venkat among others played important roles in the film.

DeAr Crew

The movie was funded by Varun Tripuraneni, Abhishek Ramisetty, and G Pruthviraj under the Nutmeg Productions banner. GV Prakash Kumar understandably composed the film's entire background score and music.

Comments

Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 11:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 26, 2024
More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X