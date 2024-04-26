DeAr OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: When & Where To Watch GV Prakash Kumar-Aishwarya Rajesh's New Romcom

Dear
OTT
Release
Date
&
Platform
Fixed:
DeAr
(Dear)
is
the
latest
romantic
drama
featuring
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
the
busy
musician
in
the
protagonist's
role.
Written
and
directed
by
Anand
Ravichandran,
the
movie
is
now
ready
for
its
OTT
debut.
DeAr
Movie
Synopsis
DeAr
OTT
Release
Date
Fixed
Dear
is
coming
to
the
OTT
giant
Netflix
from
April
28.
DeAr
Cast
The
movie
stars
GV
Prakash
Kumar,
Rohini,
Aishwarya
Rajesh,
Ilavarasu,
Geetha
Kailasam,
Nandini,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
Abdool
Lee,
and
Kaali
Venkat
among
others
played
important
roles
in
the
film.
DeAr
Crew
The
movie
was
funded
by
Varun
Tripuraneni,
Abhishek
Ramisetty,
and
G
Pruthviraj
under
the
Nutmeg
Productions
banner.
GV
Prakash
Kumar
understandably
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 11:37 [IST]