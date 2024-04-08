Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth File For Divorce Recently In Chennai; Duo Announced Separation In January 2022

Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
&
Dhanush
File
For
Divorce:
Superstar
Rajinikanth's
elder
daughter
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
and
actor-producer
Dhanush,
who
announced
the
separation
on
January
17,
2022,
have
reportedly
filed
for
divorce
recently
in
Chennai.
After
announcing
their
separation
two
years
ago,
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
have
finally
decided
to
call
it
quits.
The
duo
reportedly
filed
for
a
mutual
divorce
in
the
Chennai
family
court.
The
news
about
their
divorce
is
now
going
viral.
Dhanush
&
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
Consent
For
Mutual
Divorce
The
news
about
their
divorce
is
now
all
over
the
internet.
According
to
a
report
on
IndiaToday,
a
source
close
to
the
couple
spilled
details
about
their
divorce.
The
duo
filed
the
petition
under
Section
13-B,
which
is
a
divorce
by
mutual
consent.
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
met
each
other
after
Dhanush
entered
the
film
industry
and
emerged
as
a
successful
actor.
The
duo
fell
in
love
and
later
the
families
came
together
to
perform
their
wedding
on
a
grand
note
in
2004.
Divorce
After
18
Years
Of
Marriage
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
have
been
married
for
18
years
before
announcing
the
split,
much
to
the
dissatisfaction
of
their
fans.
Superstar
Rajinikanth,
who
is
said
to
have
tried
to
talk
through
their
issues
gave
some
time
for
them
to
reconcile.
However,
after
two
years
of
separation
now,
Dhanush
and
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
went
ahead
to
file
for
divorce,
disappointing
the
fans.
On
the
other
hand,
Aishwarya
and
Dhanush
have
two
sons
together
named
Yatra
born
in
2006,
and
Linga,
born
in
2010.
Dhanush
made
his
debut
with
Thulluvadho
Ilamai
in
2002
and
after
Kaadhal
Kondein,
Thiruda
Thirudi,
and
Pudhukottaiyilirundhu
Saravanan,
he
tied
the
knot
with
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
on
November
18,
2004.
The
reason
for
the
couple's
split
was
undisclosed.
Dhanush's
Work
Front
Dhanush,
on
the
other
hand,
is
super
busy
with
back-to-back
projects
including
his
second
Telugu
film
under
the
direction
of
Sekhar
Kammula
titled
'Kubera.'
His
other
prestigious
and
much-awaited
film
is
titled
Raayan,
which
also
has
Sundeep
Kishan
and
S.J.
Suryah
in
an
important
role.
Raayan
is
written
and
directed
by
Dhanush
himself.
Meanwhile,
Aishwarya
Rajinikanth
recently
directed
her
father
superstar
Rajinikanth
in
a
sports-based
actioner
titled
'Lal
Salaam.'
The
movie
didn't
perform
as
expected
at
the
box
office.