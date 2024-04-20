Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Earns Whopping Rs 10 Crore

Photo Credit:

Ghilli Re-release Box Office Prediction Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's one of the several industry hits, Ghilli, a remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu film 'Okkadu,' written and directed by Gunasekhar, hit the screens in select theatres for the second run. The re-release was equally hyped and celebrated by the actor's fans, who pre-booked their tickets at a record level and thronged theatres on April 20.

The movie was first released 20 years ago on April 16. The updated 4K DOLBY version is now enthralling the fans. The Tamil version was directed by Dharani, which went on to set the box office on fire.

Ghilli Synopsis

Saravanavelu aka Velu is a state-level Kabaddi player and while he had to go to Trichy to attend a family wedding, because of his non-supportive DCP father, he hides the truth about his Kabaddi match in Madurai. There he comes across a girl Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) in trouble when in Madhurai, and locks horns with Muthupandi, a local factionist, also after Dhanalakshmi.

Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Prediction

Ghilli's advance ticket sales itself touched about Rs 3 Crore, which makes for a record, in terms of the re-release pre-sales. The movie was released all over India and a few other countries. On the first day of its re-release at the theatres, Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli is expected to make about Rs 10 Crore at the box office, if the reports are to be believed.

Ghilli Cast

The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Janaki Sabesh, Jennifer, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, Pandu, Vinod Raj, T.K. Kala, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Brahmanandam, Karate Raja, Maran, Pondy Ravi, Suruli Manohar, Vimal, Appukutty, Pandi, and Choreographer Shobi among others played key roles in the movie.

Ghilli Crew

Written by Gunasekhar, the Tamil remake's screenplay and direction were handled by Dharani. Bharathan wrote the dialogues. AM Rathanm produced the movie under his Sri Surya Movies banner. S Gopinath cranked the camera for the movie with K.V. Anand working on a song. B Lenin and V.T. Vijayan worked as Ghilli's editors. Vidyasagar rendered the remarkable background score and tunes for the movie.