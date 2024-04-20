Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Earns Whopping Rs 10 Crore

Ghilli
Re-release
Box
Office
Prediction
Day
1:
Thalapathy
Vijay's
one
of
the
several
industry
hits,
Ghilli,
a
remake
of
Mahesh
Babu's
Telugu
film
'Okkadu,'
written
and
directed
by
Gunasekhar,
hit
the
screens
in
select
theatres
for
the
second
run.
The
re-release
was
equally
hyped
and
celebrated
by
the
actor's
fans,
who
pre-booked
their
tickets
at
a
record
level
and
thronged
theatres
on
April
20.
The
movie
was
first
released
20
years
ago
on
April
16.
The
updated
4K
DOLBY
version
is
now
enthralling
the
fans.
The
Tamil
version
was
directed
by
Dharani,
which
went
on
to
set
the
box
office
on
fire.
Ghilli
Synopsis
Saravanavelu
aka
Velu
is
a
state-level
Kabaddi
player
and
while
he
had
to
go
to
Trichy
to
attend
a
family
wedding,
because
of
his
non-supportive
DCP
father,
he
hides
the
truth
about
his
Kabaddi
match
in
Madurai.
There
he
comes
across
a
girl
Dhanalakshmi
(Trisha)
in
trouble
when
in
Madhurai,
and
locks
horns
with
Muthupandi,
a
local
factionist,
also
after
Dhanalakshmi.
Ghilli
Re-release
Box
Office
Collection
Prediction
Ghilli's
advance
ticket
sales
itself
touched
about
Rs
3
Crore,
which
makes
for
a
record,
in
terms
of
the
re-release
pre-sales.
The
movie
was
released
all
over
India
and
a
few
other
countries.
On
the
first
day
of
its
re-release
at
the
theatres,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Ghilli
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
10
Crore
at
the
box
office,
if
the
reports
are
to
be
believed.
Ghilli
Cast
The
movie
stars
Thalapathy
Vijay,
Trisha,
Prakash
Raj,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Janaki
Sabesh,
Jennifer,
Dhamu,
Mayilsamy,
Nagendra
Prasad,
Ponnambalam,
Pandu,
Vinod
Raj,
T.K.
Kala,
Aadukalam
Murugadoss,
Brahmanandam,
Karate
Raja,
Maran,
Pondy
Ravi,
Suruli
Manohar,
Vimal,
Appukutty,
Pandi,
and
Choreographer
Shobi
among
others
played
key
roles
in
the
movie.
Ghilli
Crew
Written
by
Gunasekhar,
the
Tamil
remake's
screenplay
and
direction
were
handled
by
Dharani.
Bharathan
wrote
the
dialogues.
AM
Rathanm
produced
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Surya
Movies
banner.
S
Gopinath
cranked
the
camera
for
the
movie
with
K.V.
Anand
working
on
a
song.
B
Lenin
and
V.T.
Vijayan
worked
as
Ghilli's
editors.
Vidyasagar
rendered
the
remarkable
background
score
and
tunes
for
the
movie.