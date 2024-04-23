Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vijay's Film Earns Sensational Double Digit Records

Ghilli
Re-release
Box
Office
Collection
Day
2
Prediction:
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
Trisha-starrer
blockbuster
film
Ghilli,
a
remake
of
the
Telugu
film
'Okkadu,'
featuring
Mahesh
Babu
and
directed
by
Gunasekhar,
was
a
phenomenon
when
it
was
released
in
Tamil
back
in
2004.
The
movie
hit
the
latest
screens
in
a
modified
4K
version
after
20
years,
making
a
record-breaking
re-release
in
the
industry.
Ghilli
was
directed
by
Dharani
in
Tamil.
Ghilli
Synopsis
Saravanavelu
aka
Velu
is
a
state-level
Kabaddi
player
and
while
he
had
to
go
to
Trichy
to
attend
a
family
wedding,
because
of
his
non-supportive
DCP
father,
he
hides
the
truth
about
his
Kabaddi
match
in
Madurai.
There
he
comes
across
a
girl
Dhanalakshmi
(Trisha)
in
trouble
when
in
Madhurai,
and
locks
horns
with
Muthupandi,
a
local
factionist,
also
after
Dhanalakshmi.
Ghilli
Sets
An
All
Time
Re-release
Record
Thalapathy
Vijay's
film
set
a
new
trend
and
record
in
the
entire
history
of
re-releases.
The
movie,
which
is
a
remake
of
the
superhit
Mahesh
Babu-Gunasekhar's
'Okkadu,'
is
the
first
film
to
make
a
double-digit
gross
at
the
re-release
box
office.
Ghilli
Re-release
Box
Office
Prediction
On
its
release
day,
which
saw
a
fantastic
advance
ticket
sales,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Ghilli
movie
set
a
new
record
by
making
about
Rs
7.92
Crore
Gross,
worldwide.
On
the
second
day,
the
craze
continued
for
this
re-release
film.
On
the
second
day,
the
movie
registered
a
whopping
Rs
3.45
Crore
Gorss
and
the
worldwide
collection
was
estimated
at
Rs
4.25
Crore
Gross.
The
two
days
collection
of
Vijay-Trisha's
Ghilli
Re-release
is
as
follows.
Tamil
Nadu:
Rs
7.80
Crore
Karnataka:
Rs
0.50
Crore
ROI:
Rs
0.30
Crore
Overseas:
Rs
3.55
Crore
Total
2
Days
Worldwide
Collection:
Rs
12.15
Crore.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
'Ghilli'
set
a
new
benchmark
for
the
upcoming
re-releases
and
put
out
a
straight
record
of
earning
double
digit
gross
within
two
days
and
exceptional
response.
Ghilli
Cast
The
movie
stars
Thalapathy
Vijay,
Trisha,
Prakash
Raj,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Janaki
Sabesh,
Jennifer,
Dhamu,
Mayilsamy,
Nagendra
Prasad,
Ponnambalam,
Pandu,
Vinod
Raj,
T.K.
Kala,
Aadukalam
Murugadoss,
Brahmanandam,
Karate
Raja,
Maran,
Pondy
Ravi,
Suruli
Manohar,
Vimal,
Appukutty,
Pandi,
and
Choreographer
Shobi
among
others
played
key
roles
in
the
movie.
Ghilli
Crew
Written
by
Gunasekhar,
the
Tamil
remake's
screenplay
and
direction
were
handled
by
Dharani.
Bharathan
wrote
the
dialogues.
AM
Rathanm
produced
the
movie
under
his
Sri
Surya
Movies
banner.
S
Gopinath
cranked
the
camera
for
the
movie
with
K.V.
Anand
working
on
a
song.
B
Lenin
and
V.T.
Vijayan
worked
as
Ghilli's
editors.
Vidyasagar
rendered
the
remarkable
background
score
and
tunes
for
the
movie.