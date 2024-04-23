Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Vijay's Film Earns Sensational Double Digit Records

Photo Credit:

Ghilli Re-release Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha-starrer blockbuster film Ghilli, a remake of the Telugu film 'Okkadu,' featuring Mahesh Babu and directed by Gunasekhar, was a phenomenon when it was released in Tamil back in 2004. The movie hit the latest screens in a modified 4K version after 20 years, making a record-breaking re-release in the industry. Ghilli was directed by Dharani in Tamil.

Ghilli Synopsis

Saravanavelu aka Velu is a state-level Kabaddi player and while he had to go to Trichy to attend a family wedding, because of his non-supportive DCP father, he hides the truth about his Kabaddi match in Madurai. There he comes across a girl Dhanalakshmi (Trisha) in trouble when in Madhurai, and locks horns with Muthupandi, a local factionist, also after Dhanalakshmi.

Ghilli Sets An All Time Re-release Record

Thalapathy Vijay's film set a new trend and record in the entire history of re-releases. The movie, which is a remake of the superhit Mahesh Babu-Gunasekhar's 'Okkadu,' is the first film to make a double-digit gross at the re-release box office.

Ghilli Re-release Box Office Prediction

On its release day, which saw a fantastic advance ticket sales, Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli movie set a new record by making about Rs 7.92 Crore Gross, worldwide. On the second day, the craze continued for this re-release film.

On the second day, the movie registered a whopping Rs 3.45 Crore Gorss and the worldwide collection was estimated at Rs 4.25 Crore Gross. The two days collection of Vijay-Trisha's Ghilli Re-release is as follows.

Tamil Nadu: Rs 7.80 Crore

Karnataka: Rs 0.50 Crore

ROI: Rs 0.30 Crore

Overseas: Rs 3.55 Crore

Total 2 Days Worldwide Collection: Rs 12.15 Crore.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Ghilli' set a new benchmark for the upcoming re-releases and put out a straight record of earning double digit gross within two days and exceptional response.

Ghilli Cast

The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Tanikella Bharani, Janaki Sabesh, Jennifer, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, Pandu, Vinod Raj, T.K. Kala, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Brahmanandam, Karate Raja, Maran, Pondy Ravi, Suruli Manohar, Vimal, Appukutty, Pandi, and Choreographer Shobi among others played key roles in the movie.

Ghilli Crew

Written by Gunasekhar, the Tamil remake's screenplay and direction were handled by Dharani. Bharathan wrote the dialogues. AM Rathanm produced the movie under his Sri Surya Movies banner. S Gopinath cranked the camera for the movie with K.V. Anand working on a song. B Lenin and V.T. Vijayan worked as Ghilli's editors. Vidyasagar rendered the remarkable background score and tunes for the movie.