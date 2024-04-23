Good Bad Ugly: Ajith's Film By Adhik Ravichandran Has THIS Hot Sizzling Beauty As The Female Lead? All We Know

Sreeleela
In
Talks
For
Ajith's
Good
Bad
Ugly:
Ajith,
the
Thala
of
Tamil
Nadu,
is
back
in
the
headlines
for
back-to-back
updates
about
his
upcoming
film
with
young
director
Adhik
Ravichandran.
The
movie
titled
'Good
Bad
Ugly'
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
for
Pongal
2025.
Exciting
updates
about
the
movie
are
surfacing
online.
Adhik
Ravichandran
score
a
massive
hit
with
his
dark
period
gangster
comedy
drama
starring
Vishal
and
SJ
Suryah,
titled
'Mark
Antony.'
The
movie's
success
opened
many
doors
to
the
talented
youngster
in
Kollywood,
landing
him
an
opportunity
with
the
superstar
Ajith.
Good
Bad
Ugly
Filming
To
Begin
In
June
Ajith,
who
is
currently
shooting
for
his
next,
an
action
entertainer
under
the
direction
of
Magizh
Thirumeni,
will
join
the
sets
of
this
exciting
Adhik
Ravichandran's
film
titled
'Good
Bad
Ugly.'
Sreeleela
In
Talks
For
Film's
Female
Lead;
Tamil
Debut
On
Cards
Going
by
the
latest
update,
the
filmmakers
are
now
reportedly
in
talks
with
the
most
happening
actress
in
Tollywood,
Sreeleela.
Sreeleela
became
a
popular
face
in
Telugu
and
has
signed
a
dozen
films
in
Telugu
already,
some
of
which
were
already
released.
Sreeleela
is
currently
on
a
break
from
shootings
to
pursue
her
MBBS
examinations
and
will
resume
work
in
another
couple
of
weeks.
If
things
work
out
as
planned,
Ajith
might
be
romancing
Sreeleela
in
Adhik
Ravichandran's
film.
This
movie
will
mark
Sreeleela's
debut
in
Kollywood.
Good
Bad
Ugly
Crew
Good
Bad
Ugly
is
the
production
venture
of
Mythri
Movie
Makers
helmed
by
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Yalamanchali
Ravi
Shankar,
in
their
maiden
Kollywood
debut.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
on
board
to
compose
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Vidaa
Muyarchi
Update
Meanwhile,
the
fans
of
Thala
Ajith
are
waiting
with
bated
breaths
for
the
MASSive
updates
that
are
lined
up
for
the
actor's
birthday
on
May
1.
The
fans
are
in
for
a
feast
and
they
are
hoping
the
filmmakers
of
Vidaa
Muyarchi
are
gearing
up
with
exciting
content.
Produced
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
of
the
Lyca
Productions
banner,
the
movie
Vidaa
Muyarchi
stars
Trisha,
Regina
Cassandra,
and
Arjun
Sarja
among
others
in
key
roles.