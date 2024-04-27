Indian 2 First Single: Song From Kamal Haasan-Shankar's Hyped Sequel To Drop On THIS Date; Full Story Inside

Photo Credit:

Indian 2 First Single Out On May 1: Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is busy with back-to-back projects and is looking forward to doing more. The veteran is going to be seen in not one but two biggest films of the year- Indian 2, which is the much-hyped sequel to his 1996 film 'Indian,' written and directed by S Shankar, and Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD,' is juggling between the two films currently.

Shankar, the epic director also is working simultaneously on Ram Charan's 'Game Changer,' which is also a highly-anticipated film. Meanwhile, the shooting work of Indian 2, which is the sequel, was completed and the post-production works are in full swing.

The makers of this sequel have announced that the movie is going to hit the screens worldwide in five languages in June, most probably on June 13.

Indian 2 Synopsis

Senapathy, who was shown alive during the climax of the first part, is now in Hong Kong. He decides to return to India after learning that the country is still being overpowered by corruption and injustice.

Indian 2 First Single

As the promotion works have kick-started, the makers of Indian 2 are now planning to drop their film's music, composed by none other than Anirudh Ravichander. Given the hype and the combination of Anirudh and Kamal Haasan, expectations for the Indian 2 album are sky-high.

As per the available information, the first single from Indian 2 will be out on May 1, reportedly. Titled 'Thatha Varaaru,' the song is going to set the tone for what's in store. The entire audio will be out during the audio launch event and the same will happen in May.

Indian 2 Cast

This vigilante action film sequel stars Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy aka Indian. In addition, the movie stars S.J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Nedumudi Venu as Krishnaswamy IPS, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Deepa Shankar, Anant Mahadevan, George Maryan, Vinod Sagar, Akhilendra Mishra, and Benedict Garrett among others in key roles for various versions. Late Vivek, G Marimuthu, and Manobala will be part of the film as the makers wanted to leave their portions intact.

Indian 2 Crew

Written and directed by S Shankar, the sequel titled Indian 2 is being helmed by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under their Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners on an approximate budget of Rs 250 Crore. Ravi Varma is cranking the camera and A. Sreekar Prasad is the film's editor. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's entire background score and music.