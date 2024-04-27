Indian 2 First Single: Song From Kamal Haasan-Shankar's Hyped Sequel To Drop On THIS Date; Full Story Inside

Indian
2
First
Single
Out
On
May
1:
Ulaganayagan
Kamal
Haasan
is
busy
with
back-to-back
projects
and
is
looking
forward
to
doing
more.
The
veteran
is
going
to
be
seen
in
not
one
but
two
biggest
films
of
the
year-
Indian
2,
which
is
the
much-hyped
sequel
to
his
1996
film
'Indian,'
written
and
directed
by
S
Shankar,
and
Prabhas-starrer
'Kalki
2898
AD,'
is
juggling
between
the
two
films
currently.
Shankar,
the
epic
director
also
is
working
simultaneously
on
Ram
Charan's
'Game
Changer,'
which
is
also
a
highly-anticipated
film.
Meanwhile,
the
shooting
work
of
Indian
2,
which
is
the
sequel,
was
completed
and
the
post-production
works
are
in
full
swing.
The
makers
of
this
sequel
have
announced
that
the
movie
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
worldwide
in
five
languages
in
June,
most
probably
on
June
13.
Indian
2
Synopsis
Senapathy,
who
was
shown
alive
during
the
climax
of
the
first
part,
is
now
in
Hong
Kong.
He
decides
to
return
to
India
after
learning
that
the
country
is
still
being
overpowered
by
corruption
and
injustice.
Indian
2
First
Single
As
the
promotion
works
have
kick-started,
the
makers
of
Indian
2
are
now
planning
to
drop
their
film's
music,
composed
by
none
other
than
Anirudh
Ravichander.
Given
the
hype
and
the
combination
of
Anirudh
and
Kamal
Haasan,
expectations
for
the
Indian
2
album
are
sky-high.
As
per
the
available
information,
the
first
single
from
Indian
2
will
be
out
on
May
1,
reportedly.
Titled
'Thatha
Varaaru,'
the
song
is
going
to
set
the
tone
for
what's
in
store.
The
entire
audio
will
be
out
during
the
audio
launch
event
and
the
same
will
happen
in
May.
Indian
2
Cast
This
vigilante
action
film
sequel
stars
Kamal
Haasan
as
Veerasekaran
Senapathy
aka
Indian.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
S.J.
Suryah,
Kajal
Aggarwal,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
Siddharth,
Nedumudi
Venu
as
Krishnaswamy
IPS,
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Gulshan
Grover,
Samuthirakani,
Bobby
Simha,
Brahmanandam,
Zakir
Hussain,
Piyush
Mishra,
Guru
Somasundaram,
Delhi
Ganesh,
Shivaji
Guruvayoor,
Deepa
Shankar,
Anant
Mahadevan,
George
Maryan,
Vinod
Sagar,
Akhilendra
Mishra,
and
Benedict
Garrett
among
others
in
key
roles
for
various
versions.
Late
Vivek,
G
Marimuthu,
and
Manobala
will
be
part
of
the
film
as
the
makers
wanted
to
leave
their
portions
intact.
Indian
2
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
S
Shankar,
the
sequel
titled
Indian
2
is
being
helmed
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
and
Udhayanidhi
Stalin
under
their
Lyca
Productions
and
Red
Giant
Movies
banners
on
an
approximate
budget
of
Rs
250
Crore.
Ravi
Varma
is
cranking
the
camera
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
is
the
film's
editor.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
composing
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.