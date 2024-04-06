Indian 2 Release Date: Kamal Haasan-S Shankar's Much-Awaited Sequel To Hit Screens On THIS Day; Details HERE

Photo Credit:

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 Release Date Buzz: Indian 2 is the hyped sequel to the Indian movie, which was a trendsetter and a blockbuster hit when it hit the screens in 1996. The movie's sequel is now coming out under the direction of S Shankar, marking his epic collaboration again with Kamal Haasan. This time, the movie which is being made on a pan-India scale with a massive budget in five languages has a plethora of renowned actors playing pivotal roles.

Indian 2 has been in the filming stage for a very long time now and both the actor and the director are involved in multiple projects, which is further delaying the production time. But, things have finally come to an end, and the post-production works of Indian 2 picked pace.

Indian 2 Synopsis

Senapathy, who was shown alive during the climax of the first part, is now in Hong Kong. He decides to return to India after learning that the country is still being overpowered by corruption and injustice.

Indian 2 Release Date

According to the available information and the buzz around Indian 2's theatrical release date, Kamal Haasan's prestigious project, Indian 2, might likely hit the screens on June 13 this year.

While Shankar is actively shooting for Ram Charan's Game Changer, he will be looking after the post-production works of Indian 2 as well, reportedly. If the buzz is anything to be believed, the movie will hit the screens on the abovementioned date. An official confirmation is awaited, however.

Indian 2 Cast

This vigilante action film sequel stars Kamal Haasan as Veerasekaran Senapathy aka Indian. In addition, the movie stars S.J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, Nedumudi Venu as Krishnaswamy IPS, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Deepa Shankar, Anant Mahadevan, George Maryan, Vinod Sagar, Akhilendra Mishra, and Benedict Garrett among others in key roles for various versions. Late Vivek, G Marimuthu, and Manobala will be part of the film as the makers wanted to leave their portions intact.

Indian 2 Crew

Written and directed by S Shankar, the sequel titled Indian 2 is being helmed by Subaskaran Allirajah and Udhayanidhi Stalin under their Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies banners on an approximate budget of Rs 250 Crore. Ravi Varma is cranking the camera and A. Sreekar Prasad is the film's editor. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the film's entire background score and music.