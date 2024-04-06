Indian 2 Release Date: Kamal Haasan-S Shankar's Much-Awaited Sequel To Hit Screens On THIS Day; Details HERE

Kamal
Haasan's
Indian
2
Release
Date
Buzz:
Indian
2
is
the
hyped
sequel
to
the
Indian
movie,
which
was
a
trendsetter
and
a
blockbuster
hit
when
it
hit
the
screens
in
1996.
The
movie's
sequel
is
now
coming
out
under
the
direction
of
S
Shankar,
marking
his
epic
collaboration
again
with
Kamal
Haasan.
This
time,
the
movie
which
is
being
made
on
a
pan-India
scale
with
a
massive
budget
in
five
languages
has
a
plethora
of
renowned
actors
playing
pivotal
roles.
Indian
2
has
been
in
the
filming
stage
for
a
very
long
time
now
and
both
the
actor
and
the
director
are
involved
in
multiple
projects,
which
is
further
delaying
the
production
time.
But,
things
have
finally
come
to
an
end,
and
the
post-production
works
of
Indian
2
picked
pace.
Indian
2
Synopsis
Senapathy,
who
was
shown
alive
during
the
climax
of
the
first
part,
is
now
in
Hong
Kong.
He
decides
to
return
to
India
after
learning
that
the
country
is
still
being
overpowered
by
corruption
and
injustice.
Indian
2
Release
Date
According
to
the
available
information
and
the
buzz
around
Indian
2's
theatrical
release
date,
Kamal
Haasan's
prestigious
project,
Indian
2,
might
likely
hit
the
screens
on
June
13
this
year.
While
Shankar
is
actively
shooting
for
Ram
Charan's
Game
Changer,
he
will
be
looking
after
the
post-production
works
of
Indian
2
as
well,
reportedly.
If
the
buzz
is
anything
to
be
believed,
the
movie
will
hit
the
screens
on
the
abovementioned
date.
An
official
confirmation
is
awaited,
however.
Indian
2
Cast
This
vigilante
action
film
sequel
stars
Kamal
Haasan
as
Veerasekaran
Senapathy
aka
Indian.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
S.J.
Suryah,
Kajal
Aggarwal,
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
Siddharth,
Nedumudi
Venu
as
Krishnaswamy
IPS,
Kalidas
Jayaram,
Gulshan
Grover,
Samuthirakani,
Bobby
Simha,
Brahmanandam,
Zakir
Hussain,
Piyush
Mishra,
Guru
Somasundaram,
Delhi
Ganesh,
Shivaji
Guruvayoor,
Deepa
Shankar,
Anant
Mahadevan,
George
Maryan,
Vinod
Sagar,
Akhilendra
Mishra,
and
Benedict
Garrett
among
others
in
key
roles
for
various
versions.
Late
Vivek,
G
Marimuthu,
and
Manobala
will
be
part
of
the
film
as
the
makers
wanted
to
leave
their
portions
intact.
Indian
2
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
S
Shankar,
the
sequel
titled
Indian
2
is
being
helmed
by
Subaskaran
Allirajah
and
Udhayanidhi
Stalin
under
their
Lyca
Productions
and
Red
Giant
Movies
banners
on
an
approximate
budget
of
Rs
250
Crore.
Ravi
Varma
is
cranking
the
camera
and
A.
Sreekar
Prasad
is
the
film's
editor.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
composing
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.